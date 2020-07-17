Severe storm tears through Wetaskiwin County, leaving considerable damage

Thursday July 16, 2020 a severe thunderstorm rolled in across parts of the province. At 5:30 p.m. a tornado watch was issued for areas south of Edmonton including Wetaskiwin, Beaumont, Camrose, Leduc and Tofield.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds and hail hit Wetaskiwin County. Many in the County were faced with power outages, downed power lines, flooding, and property damage.

We have partially restored power to Wetaskiwin county, Leduc County, and Millet. Outage cause was a tornado in the area. We’re working as safely as possible to restore power to our customers still without. @LeducCounty @wetaskiwincity #abstorm — FortisAlberta (@FortisAlberta) July 17, 2020

There have been multiple reports from residents of Millet and area of a tornado touchdown in the area. Large scale property damage was reported throughout Millet including damaged roofs, missing sheds, damaged fences and trees ripped up from the roots; some even falling on homes.

The winds were so strong, they ripped the roof off of the town's water reservoir. A town official said the water supply is not comprised, just the building itself. #abstorm @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/rzG7ZOK5XH — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) July 17, 2020

There were also multiple reports of severely damaged barns and silos, including a large dairy barn with a severely damaged roof that had to be evacuated just west of Millet.

Along 45 Avenue in Millet, the main through road from Highway 616, trees are completely uprooted and snapped. There is significant damage to the Millet Agriplex sign, whose pieces lay scattered down the street in other storm debris.

The majority of trees down on the main road going to 616 in Millet #abstorm #Millet pic.twitter.com/uUmnAJeFg1 — Ciara (@CiaraMatter) July 17, 2020

The Town of Millet released a statement today thanking the residents of Millet for banding together to help each other during the storm and after during cleanup.

The Town has also designated the southwest corner of the Agriplex parking lot for branches today. The town requests that you drop your branches at this spot since the ground at the burn pit is currently too soft for drop offs.



July 16, 2020 storm created a significant amount of damage throughout Millet, Alta. Photo submitted.

