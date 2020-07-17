July 16, 2020 storm created a significant amount of damage throughout Millet, Alta. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Severe storm tears through Wetaskiwin County, leaving considerable damage

Millet, Alta. saw a significant amount of damage.

Thursday July 16, 2020 a severe thunderstorm rolled in across parts of the province. At 5:30 p.m. a tornado watch was issued for areas south of Edmonton including Wetaskiwin, Beaumont, Camrose, Leduc and Tofield.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds and hail hit Wetaskiwin County. Many in the County were faced with power outages, downed power lines, flooding, and property damage.

There have been multiple reports from residents of Millet and area of a tornado touchdown in the area. Large scale property damage was reported throughout Millet including damaged roofs, missing sheds, damaged fences and trees ripped up from the roots; some even falling on homes.

There were also multiple reports of severely damaged barns and silos, including a large dairy barn with a severely damaged roof that had to be evacuated just west of Millet.

Along 45 Avenue in Millet, the main through road from Highway 616, trees are completely uprooted and snapped. There is significant damage to the Millet Agriplex sign, whose pieces lay scattered down the street in other storm debris.

The Town of Millet released a statement today thanking the residents of Millet for banding together to help each other during the storm and after during cleanup.

The Town has also designated the southwest corner of the Agriplex parking lot for branches today. The town requests that you drop your branches at this spot since the ground at the burn pit is currently too soft for drop offs.


July 16, 2020 storm created a significant amount of damage throughout Millet, Alta. Photo submitted.

July 16, 2020 storm created a significant amount of damage throughout Millet, Alta. Photo submitted.

July 16, 2020 storm created a significant amount of damage throughout Millet, Alta. Photo submitted.

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, July 17
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is investigating a number of COVID-19 cases on Hutterite colonies within the province

Most Read