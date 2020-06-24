(File photo)

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for most of central Alberta

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

Environment Canada has placed a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the most of central Alberta.

At 10:30 a.m. on June 24 the alert covering areas within amd around the County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Ponoka County, Red Deer County, Flagstaff County, the County of Paintearth, Camrose County near Bashaw and the City of Red Deer.

The Environment Canada website says, “conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

The alert states strong thunderstorms are expected to develop over central and southern parts of the province this afternoon and dissipate later this evening.

“The main threats from these storms will be large hail and wind gusts over 100 km/h,” states Environment Canada, adding there may also be localized heavy rain.

Environment Canada warns large hail can damage property and cause injury, while strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

When thunder roars, Environment Canada recommends staying indoors to avoid possible lightning strike.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
The 2020 Canadian Finals Rodeo has been cancelled 
Next story
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake hotel approved to become residential apartments

The application for the Lakeshore Drive building was approved by Town Council at the June 22 meeting

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

45 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Tuesday, 532 active cases

Still one active case in Red Deer

Town of Sylvan Lake launches skate park ambassador pilot program

The skate park ambassador will be on-site Tuesday through Saturday to engage users and relationships

Sylvan Lake’s Flipside Centre rolls out modified summer camps

The day camps, beginning July 6, will feature a weekly half-day program for groups of eight

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

The 2020 Canadian Finals Rodeo has been cancelled 

CFR47 postponed until 2021

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Bell Media renews ‘Transplant,’ ‘Jann’; says it’s working ‘to increase the representation of diverse voices’

New shows include “Filthy Rich” starring Kim Cattrall

Asia Today: Beijing’s outbreak appears to be waning

China reports 4,634 deaths from 83,430 cases since virus first detected

Man who set up fake Humboldt Broncos fundraiser gets 14-month jail sentence

GoFundMe reimbursed donors to fake account

Pandemic fines top $13 million, study says; punitive approach criticized

10,000 tickets issued

Idea for addressing racism in policing prompts tense exchange in Green debates

Idea for addressing racism in policing prompts tense exchange in Green debates

Hundreds of Canadians could be affected by Trump’s decision to extend visa ban

Hundreds of Canadians could be affected by Trump’s decision to extend visa ban

Most Read