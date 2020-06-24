Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for most of central Alberta

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

Environment Canada has placed a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the most of central Alberta.

At 10:30 a.m. on June 24 the alert covering areas within amd around the County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Ponoka County, Red Deer County, Flagstaff County, the County of Paintearth, Camrose County near Bashaw and the City of Red Deer.

The Environment Canada website says, “conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

The alert states strong thunderstorms are expected to develop over central and southern parts of the province this afternoon and dissipate later this evening.

“The main threats from these storms will be large hail and wind gusts over 100 km/h,” states Environment Canada, adding there may also be localized heavy rain.

Environment Canada warns large hail can damage property and cause injury, while strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

When thunder roars, Environment Canada recommends staying indoors to avoid possible lightning strike.