Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada has placed a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the Sylvan Lake and Eckville areas.

At 10:30 a.m. on June 24 the alert covering Lacombe County and Red Deer County areas, as well as others around Central Alberta and the City of Red Deer, was sent out.

The Environment Canada website says, “conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

The alert states strong thunderstorms are expected to develop over central and southern parts of the province this afternoon and dissipate later this evening.

“The main threats from these storms will be large hail and wind gusts over 100 km/h,” states Environment Canada, adding there may also be localized heavy rain.

Environment Canada warns large hail can damage property and cause injury, while strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

When thunder roars, Environment Canada recommends staring indoors to avoid possible lightning strike.