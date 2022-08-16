(File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer and central Alberta

Keep your eye the sky

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Red Deer and central Alberta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says conditions are favourable this afternoon and evening for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury, and lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.


