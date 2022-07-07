Severe thunderstorms expected across central Alberta Thursday, tornado watch in effect

A low pressure system developing across Alberta is set to trigger severe thunder storms across the prairies encompassing central Alberta Thursday.

Storms are expected to develop along the foothills late afternoon before tracking east towards communities along the QE2 in the evening.

The storms can begin quickly and intensely and there is the potential of large hail, possibly near tennis ball size, and tornadoes developing in the more potent supercells.

A severe thunderstorm and tornado watch is currently in effect for central Alberta locations including Red Deer, Bashaw, Stettler, Lacombe, Ponoka, Sylvan Lake, and Maskwacis.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for:

• Brazeau Co. near Drayton Valley and Breton;

• Co. of Wetaskiwin near Alder Flats and Winfield;

• Co. of Wetaskiwin near Pigeon Lake;

• Leduc Co. near Calmar and Devon;

• Leduc Co. near Warburg Thorsby and Pigeon Lake;

• Ponoka Co. near Crestomere;

• And Ponoka Co. near Rimbey Bluffton and Hoadley.

Strong wind and heavy rain is expected throughout the storm region.



