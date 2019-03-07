VIDEO: Severe weather kills more than 20 in U.S.

At least 36 tornados have touched down in the Southeast U.S.

Funerals and memorial services are beginning for the nearly two dozen people who died when a tornado slammed into an eastern Alabama community.

A service is planned for Thursday afternoon for 22-year-old Ryan Pence, who was killed with girlfriend Felicia Woodall in the Beauregard community. The two were engaged to be married.

A relative of Woodall posted on Facebook that family members walked through the woods looking for the couple after the tornado struck.

An announcement by Chapman Funeral Home says Pence’s service will be held in the city of Eufaula, located about 50 miles (80 kilometres) east of the worst damage from Sunday’s twister.

READ MORE: Snowman pops up on Vegas Strip as city sees rare winter weather

The Rev. Billy McClendon, who will officiate at Pence’s memorial service, says he worked with Pence at the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department.

The number of tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in a deadly weekend outbreak across the Southeast has risen to at least 36.

Survey teams for the National Weather Service found evidence of the twisters in Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

The most powerful was an E4 tornado blamed for killing 23 people Sunday in rural Lee County, Alabama. Its destructive winds reached 170 mph (274 kph) as it carved a path of destruction nearly a mile wide. The tornado trekked nearly 70 miles (113 kilometres) from western Alabama into Georgia after crossing the Chattahoochee River at the state line.

READ MORE: Two skiers caught in avalanche near Revelstoke

All of the tornado deaths were in Alabama, though several people in Georgia were injured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Winter Village planter contest helps spread awareness

March is Polycystic Kidney Disease Awareness month

Sylvan Lake resident shares self-love journey through boudoir photos with ileostomy bag

Lindsay Percy did a boudoir photo shoot with Erika Fetterly to her confidence after cancer

Sylvan Lake’s Graham Parsons honoured in New York City

Ice Hockey in Harlem awarded Parsons and the Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp the Community Partner Award

Eckville snow-pitch tournament to raise money for ball diamond upgrades

The annual spring slo-pitch tournament in Eckville will occur a little earlier than usual

West Central Tigers honour graduates, move on to playoffs

The Tigers played two last games at home before playoff begins on Thursday in Lacombe

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

A one-off Bugatti luxury sports car displayed at the Geneva auto show has sold for $18.9 million

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

Facebook will also display similar advertising on the privacy-protected messaging services

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

Pengrowth launches review after debt refinancing fails amid plunging oil prices

Shares in Pengrowth plunged by as much as 29 per cent to 51 cents in early trading on stock exchange

Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

The champions made a big ‘Daily Double’ bet

Province invests in QEII rest stop near Lacombe

Wolf Creek rest stop 1 of 3 introduced in $20 million plan

China cites pest concerns as the reason for a ban on Canadian canola

Many see measure as retaliation for arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou

Most Read