(Photo courtesy of Parkland RCMP)

Severed pig’s head left on Pride crosswalk at school in Spruce Grove

RCMP say a severed pig’s head was deliberately placed in the centre of the rainbow Pride sidewalk at a school in Parkland County.

Police say they are investigating it as a possible hate crime that targeted Graminia School in Spruce Grove, which has a gay-straight alliance club.

The head was discovered on Sunday morning and RCMP say its placement in the centre of the crosswalk appears to have been intentional and designed to disturb students, staff and parents.

“An unsophisticated person might think this was a prank. An objective viewer would see it as highly intolerant and provocative,” says Staff Sergeant Ian Gillan of Parkland RCMP.

RCMP believe the pig was domesticated and the head was severed with a bladed instrument.

Officers are seeking any information pertaining to recently missing or mutilated pigs, and are asking butchers and meat packers who recently sold, or had a pig’s head stolen, to contact Parkland RCMP.

Spruce Grove is about 34 kilometres west of Edmonton.

