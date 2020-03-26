Sewing for safety during COVID-19

A Wetaskiwin local is sewing face masks for the vulnerable and front line workers.

One Wetaskiwin woman is sewing her way through retirement. Penny Radakovitch has spent hundreds of hours sewing to give back to her community.

Some of her projects she’s tackled in the past include sewing book bags with library card pockets, 565 of them to be exact, for the Wetaskiwin Public Library, and making hand-sewed Kleenex pouches for Little Warriors.

But her latest sewing endeavor? Masks.

After seeing a post online about Nurses asking anyone who could to sew masks, Radakovitch knew that she would make that her next project and contribution to the community.

After sewing some masks for friends and family, word of mouth and social media got out, and soon others started reaching out to Radakovitch for handmade masks.

Radakovitch explains that, “my whole point is to make a barrier between our hands and face.” Her masks will not directly stop you from catching coronavirus, but rather will reinforce the preventative measure to not touch your face; and if you should, you will find a mask protecting your nose and mouth from your hands.

With pleats to look like a hospital mask, “they cover right from the nose to under the chin just like a surgical mask,” Radakovitch says.

Using donated material and her own personal supply, Radakovitch has been making as many masks as possible a day. She says that as long as she has material she will keep sewing.

“Between yesterday and the day before I put out 34 masks in my mailbox,” Radakovitch says. She also double layers the material, putting the best patterns on the outside, “I want to keep them bright and happy looking.”

In self-isolation for her own safety, Radakovitch makes mask exchanges through her mailbox. People looking for masks for themselves or their place of work contact her, she’ll sew the masks then wrap them, label them with the name of who they are for and then puts them in her mailbox.

Doing this out of the goodness of her heart, Radakovitch has made it her goal to try to make masks for as many vulnerable people and groups as possible. One of her main goals at the moment is to make enough masks for everyone at the Horizons Centre in Wetaskiwin. She wants to help provide even a little more protection to those who may not be able social distance, or quite understand the importance of it during this outbreak.

Her biggest concern at the moment, “how do I find the people who need them?”

Radakovitch hopes to be able to donate her masks to group homes and the hospital as well. If not for front line workers, then at least for visiting relatives and patients waiting in emergency, a barrier for coughs and extra hand-face protection.

Radakovitch’s masks are also good to wear multiple times. To clean them Radakovitch says just “take your mask, toss it in the laundry.”

Anybody who is in need of masks, or knows of a vulnerable organization or group that could use Radakovitch’s charitable sewing can contact her on her Facebook or through the “Too Good To Toss Wetaskiwin” Facebook page.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charityCommunityCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
World COVID-19 12 p.m. update: WHO chief urges aggressive action
Next story
Many weddings cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

Sylvan Laker joins U18 AAA Optimist Chiefs as head coach

Cody Reynolds is excited for the new challenge in the Red Deer Midget Hockey League this season

Many weddings cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Wedding and Event Planner Lori Angebrandt has tips for couples postponing their nuptials

Sylvan Lake library continuing programming digitally

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is hosting live story times during the COVID-19 related closure

Sylvan Lake Spray Park reaches fundraising goal with provincial grant

The spray park received a $271,976 grant from the Government of Alberta

Public warned of increase in investment scams

ASC urges caution amidst uptick in COVID-19 related scams

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

UPDATE: City of Wetaskiwin amends plastic bag bylaw amidst COVID-19 pandemic

All City of Wetaskiwin playgrounds are also closed.

67 new cases of COVID-19 declared in Alberta, province total at 486

Currently 21 patients are being treated in hospitals, with 10 in intensive care unit.

Sewing for safety during COVID-19

A Wetaskiwin local is sewing face masks for the vulnerable and front line workers.

Lacombe Big Brothers Big Sisters moves to digital matches due to COVID-19

BBBS facing a $65,000 budget shortfall due to pandemic-related cancellations

COVID-19: Public food donations for hospital staff no longer allowed, AHS says

“The risk is just too great right now”

Local businesses try to find their ‘new normal’ during COVID-19

COVID-19 is pushing local businesses to their breaking point.

Lacombe Police providing tips for local business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic

LPS is requesting complaints that are not of serious nature are made by phone to 403-782-3279

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Most Read