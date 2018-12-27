Sex abuse crisis threatens Pope’s legacy

Pope Francis used his last year-end homily to focus on the scandals that came to light this year

Sex abuse scandals around the world have damaged the credibility of the Catholic hierarchy. In 2018, Pope Francis attempted to make amends and laid the groundwork for the future.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sombre Christmas, prayers in tsunami-hit Indonesian region
Next story
Glaciers in Western Canada retreat because of climate change: experts

Just Posted

The Queen offers wishes for peace in annual Christmas speech

A chauffeured limousine delivered the 92-year-old monarch to St. Mary Magdalene Church

Edson RCMP arrest two suspects after chase

The two suspects were spotted and tried to evade police during the chase

PHOTOS: Hot air balloons give unique sight in Sylvan Lake

The Calgary Hot Air Balloon Club put on a show in Sylvan Lake, Dec. 22

Just in time for Christmas, all ice surfaces open in Sylvan Lake

All outdoor skating rinks are now open to the public

Wintry road conditions add havoc to Friday afternoon commute

Wintry road conditions caused multiple collisions along the QE2 near Ponoka

Sex abuse crisis threatens Pope’s legacy

Pope Francis used his last year-end homily to focus on the scandals that came to light this year

Glaciers in Western Canada retreat because of climate change: experts

Peyto Glacier and part of Banff National Park has lost about 70 per cent of its mass in last 50 years

How long can it go? Resilient economy enters 2019 with signs of weakness

Through much of 2018, Canada’s unemployment rate hovered near a 40-year low

Comtois scores four goals as Canada routs Denmark 14-0 to open world juniors

Canada will be back in action on Thursday, taking on the Swiss

A look at the 10 nations competing at the 2019 world junior championship

The top 10 junior hockey nations will face off between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5

Team Canada looks to defend hockey gold medal on home ice; starts Boxing Day

Canada will have home-ice advantage in Vancouver, Victoria as it attempts to defend last year’s gold medal

Brooke Henderson repeats as Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Golfer earned two tournament titles and 11 top-10 finishes last season

U.S. says 8-year-old Guatemalan boy has died in custody

The agency says the boy was returned to the hospital Monday evening with nausea and vomiting

Sombre Christmas, prayers in tsunami-hit Indonesian region

The death toll had climbed to 429 on Tuesday with more than 1,400 people injured and at least 128 missing

Most Read