Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen in this April 5, 2015 photo in London. A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing in Manhattan on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Neil Hall/PA via AP)

Sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled out of court, lawyers say

Virginia Giuffre had accused the royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17

A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing Tuesday.

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they’ll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

Meanwhile, the letter said, the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.

Giuffre sued Andrew in August. The American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations and attempted to get the lawsuit tossed.

