Shania Twain accepts the Poet's Award during the Academy of Country Music Honors award show Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Twain will drop a new album in February, before embarking on a world tour in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-/Mark Humphrey

Shania Twain set to release new album and take her famous twang on a world tour

From this moment on, Shania Twain fans have something to look forward to.

The Canadian country superstar will drop a new album in February, before embarking on a world tour in April.

“Queen of Me” will be her sixth full-length original album, and the first she’s released since 2017’s “Now.”

The “Queen of Me Tour” will begin in Spokane, Wash., and includes stops across Canada.

It’s been a big year for Twain.

The announcement comes on the heels of her “Let’s Go!” Las Vegas residency, which wrapped up in September, weeks before she dropped a new single, “Waking Up Dreaming.”

Earlier in the year, Twain dug into her personal history in a Netflix documentary, Not Just a Girl.

Previous story
Suncor to acquire Teck Resources’ stake in Fort Hills oilsands project for $1B
Next story
Federal government posts $3.9B surplus for April-to-August period

Just Posted

Shari Britton, with the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank, stands in front of full shelves at the food bank after a shopping trip thanks to donations. However, the shelves will be empty again by the end of the week and need restocking. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Food bank struggling with increasing costs and demand

Sylvan Lake actor, dancer and singer Gracie Mack, pictured getting ready for her performance in the musical Chicago. (Photo submitted)
Gracie Mack shines on the Stratford stage

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner recently launched Chase The Good, an initiative to give back to the community. (File photo)
Lakers finding happiness

Sylvan Laker Talon Brigley was drafted to the Red Deer Rebels last year. (Photo by Red Deer Advocate Staff)
Brigley celebrates second year with Rebels