Shayne Gulka sentenced two years for participation in 2006 Eckville murder

Gulka will face prison time after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to murder

Shayne Earl Gulka, 46, was sentenced to two years Friday morning after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to murder.

Gulka admitted to driving the getaway car for the two men who carried out the murder of 46-year-old Bradley William Webber on Oct. 24, 2006 in Eckville.

It was an emotional morning in the Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench when the sentencing was opened with a victim impact statement from Webber’s daughter, Tori Webber.

“My life, my mom’s life and the life of my four siblings was changed dramatically,” said a tearful Tori Webber. “There will not be a last hug, a kiss or good-night tuck-in.”

Webber, who was 12-years-old at the time of her father’s murder, has been living with the effects of the incident since then.

“My father is unfortunate enough to wake up without a heartbeat, but Shane Gulka is,” said Webber in her concluding statements.

It was re-iterated that Gulka did not know Kevin Edward Brown and the other man — who is referred to as A.B. due to an immunity he was granted in relation to the Webber murder — were planning on killing Bradley Webber that night, but he did drive the getaway car to a secondary location.

Gulka is not associated with the Calgary-based gang, FOB, that A.B. and Brown were connected to.

Right before receiving his sentence Gulka made an emotional statement, who continued to express the struggles he has had since that night in October 12 years ago.

“I would like to express my regrets to Brad Webber’s daughter,” said Gulka. “He was my friend.”

The joint-submission presented by the Crown prosecutor Adam May and defence lawyer Michael Scrase asked for two years minus credits for time already served, which is what Gulka was sentenced with in the end.

Gulka’s credits for time served amount to 456 days, leaving him with 274 days remaining.

“I’m relieved. I was misinformed about a lot of the things that happened and his involvement with my dad, so I feel bad for the guy, but I think two years is a pretty decent sentence,” said Tori Webber after the sentencing.

“I wish the guys who actually shot my dad would come to some sort of justice rather than the guy who just drove them away, but there’s nothing we can do about that,” added Webber.

Previous story
Shayne Gulka sentenced to two years for involvement in 2006 Eckville murder
Next story
Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects

Just Posted

Shayne Gulka sentenced two years for participation in 2006 Eckville murder

Gulka will face prison time after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to murder

Red Deer County introduces new agriculture contest for youth

Participants can submit and article or video about the topic by Dec. 1, 2018.

Sylvan Lake hosting first-ever Flannel and Feast Festival

The festival is on Sat., Sept. 29 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Deer County searching for volunteer firefighters

The deadline for applications is Oct. 12, 2018.

Leslieville slo-pitch tournament raises more than $14,000 for breast cancer research

The seventh annual slo-pitch tournament for cancer research was held Sept. 7-9.

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Caution urged as people head back into wildfire affected areas in B.C.

As the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers are cautioned about using the back country

Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects

Manitoba RCMP have called in the OPP to investigate the Crown utility’s work sites in the 1960s and 1970s

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

The Beetle was introduced in Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later

Suspicious activity links Ponoka man to property crimes

Ponoka RCMP conduct search warrant and recover several items including firearms and ammunition

Ghomeshi reflects on fallout from trial in The New York Review of Books

Essay marks the first time Ghomeshi has addressed the trial publicly

Supreme Court sides with Rogers in illegal movie downloading case

9-0 decision could end up saving Rogers and other internet providers many thousands of dollars

Most Read