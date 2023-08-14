The Calgary Police Service’s headquarters building is shown in Calgary, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. The Calgary Police Service says it is equipping all frontline officers with alcohol screening devices as it expands mandatory roadside checks for drunk drivers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Shooting victim in Calgary mall parking lot identified as 24-year-old man

Police are identifying the man killed over the weekend in a Calgary mall parking lot shooting.

They say Danny Truong, who was 24, died Saturday after a shooting outside the south entrance of Market Mall.

Calgary police say his death is the city’s 12th homicide this year.

Investigators say they are stilling trying to find the suspect vehicle — a 2015 white Volvo XC60.

Police say the car had been reported stolen on Thursday and is missing its gas cap located on the passenger side.

They say it was last seen travelling on Shaganappi Trail Northwest approaching Crowchild Trail shortly after the shooting.

The registered owner of the vehicle is co-operating with police.

“It is extremely concerning that such a brazen and unnecessary act of violence occurred in the middle of the afternoon in a public space, endangering Calgarians who were going about their day,” acting Staff Sgt. Lee Treit of the Calgary police’s homicide unit said in a news release Monday.

“We believe this is a targeted incident, and that there is no outstanding risk to the public.”

Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the shooting or suspect vehicle is asked to contact police.

