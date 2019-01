Patients will still have to go to a pharmacy to begin the process

Shoppers Drug Mart launched its medical cannabis website Tuesday, just one month after Health Canada approved the company to sell pot online.

Currently, the drugstore chain only sell to Ontario patients, but anyone can see what products are available.

Patients will need to take their prescription to a pharmacy first before being set up on the e-commerce site.

READ MORE: B.C. cannabis company partnering with Labatt on non-alcoholic drinks

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.