Shoppers are shown at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Stricter capacity restrictions for retail stores start Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Shoppers are shown at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Stricter capacity restrictions for retail stores start Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Shoppers grab last-minute items before new Alberta restrictions kick in

A steady stream of people window-shopped and strolled along while keeping distance

New COVID-19 measures go into effect Sunday in Alberta and shoppers appear to be taking advantage of the last days of looser retail rules by hitting up centres such as West Edmonton Mall.

The retail behemoth, one of the biggest in the world, covers the equivalent of 48 city blocks. On Wednesday, it was quieter inside than what retail workers are used to this time of year, but still busy.

A steady stream of people window-shopped and strolled along while keeping distance. Stickers with arrows plastered on the floor funnel customers in the right direction. Almost every store has signs reminding customers to practise physical distancing.

On Tuesday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced tighter public-health measures to try to control the virus that has been spreading wildly for weeks. They include the closure of casinos, gyms, hair salons and indoor service at restaurants and bars.

The restrictions also require retail stores to reduce their capacity even further to 15 per cent from 25.

Kim Goralchuk heard about the new limit and decided to rush to the mall during her lunch break to pick up some items from Asian grocery market T and T.

“(I’m) just buying some last-minute stuff and bubble tea,” Goralchuk said. “I know that T and T is going to be busy, so I want to go now before they tighten things up even more and I have to line up outside.”

The mall’s takeout food area was about one-quarter full as people, masks sitting under their chins, grabbed a bite for lunch. Most followed the arrows on the ground, but there were several who walked against the flow.

The water park and ice rink were also open, but there were only a few people at either.

Lisa-Marie House decided to go for a swim with her son at the indoor pool.

“Being a mother of a two-year-old … it’s worrying,” said House, who added she had a lot of trouble keeping her toddler entertained during last spring’s lockdown.

“That’s why we came out today, trying to enjoy the last couple of days before it’s shut down.”

West Edmonton Mall said in an email that it’s working closely with Alberta Health Services and the province on all restrictions and guidelines, including capacity.

“At this time, all mall entrances will remain open as we have procedures in place to ensure that all capacity restrictions are in place and enforced.”

A store manager at one of the more than 800 shops in the mall said she was expecting it to get busy on Friday and Saturday. She also said she has to lay off several of her 20 employees by Sunday because of the reduced capacity limit.

Last month in Calgary, the Chinook shopping centre reported a case of COVID-19 in the mall. Police were also called to the mall on Black Friday to break up fights between teens.

Cadillac Fairview, the company that owns and operates Chinook Centre, did not provide an interview or statement to The Canadian Press.

Despite the confirmed case at the Calgary mall, shopping is “extremely low risk” when it comes to the spread of COVID-19,” said John Graham of the Retail Council of Canada.

“Retail restrictions are more about disrupting the normal movement of citizens and keeping more Albertans home.”

Graham said Manitoba’s move to restrict in-store shopping to essential goods has only driven shoppers online and away from smaller retailers that need the business.

“If you are a furniture store, a jewelry store or a mattress store, then you need the ability for customers to come in to continue to buy your products, so allowing some people to flow through the doors is extremely helpful to keep those businesses going.”

Dr. James Talbot, a professor of public health at the University of Alberta, said imposing 15 per cent capacity inside malls, not just shops, is a good start.

“What we really don’t want to see is over-crowded malls and lineups with people not obeying social distancing.”

But he noted that malls and stores do not have to wait until Sunday to implement the new measures.

“Just because the government isn’t going to start punishing people until Sunday, doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t exercise our common sense and do the right thing now.”

Alberta had been the only province without a sweeping mask rule, although many communities were already mandating face coverings.

Talbot stressed people in communities where mask bylaws were not passed should still wear one in indoor public places and not wait until the weekend.

“When there is exponential growth (in COVID-19 cases), every day counts,” he said.

Fakiha Baig and Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake NexSource Centre to close to the public Sunday
Next story
Speeding on Sylvan Lake street has turned it into a ‘raceway’

Just Posted

SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, which causes COVID-19, emerge from the surface of cells isolated from a patient in the U.S. and cultured in a lab in a 2020 electron microscope image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories
18 COVID-19 deaths reported: Red Deer active cases surpass 400

Alberta currently has 20,161 active cases

Ed Pelletier crosses the street on Herder Drive. Pelletier says the speeding on the connector street is out of control, and worries someone will get hurt if action isn’t taken. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Speeding on Sylvan Lake street has turned it into a ‘raceway’

Residents on Herder Drive say the speeding on the street is out of hand and is a safety concern

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that only health care workers in Edmonton and Calgary will recieve the inital round of the COVID-19 vaccine. (photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Central zone health care workers excluded from first round of vaccine

Central zone has 1,480 active cases of COVID-19

(File photo by BLACK PRESS)
Sylvan Lake NexSource Centre to close to the public Sunday

Following public health mandates, the NexSource Centre will be closed for the next four weeks

The home of Ramie and Alexis Tucker, located at 97 Lakeway Blvd., is a brightly lit holiday spectacle, one the locals look forward to every year. (Photo Submitted)
Brightly lit Sylvan Lake house a local holiday tradition

Locals look forward to the holiday spectacle put together every year at Ramie and Alexis Tucker’s

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Premier Jason Kenney is rejecting criticism he waited too long to bring in sweeping lockdown anti-COVID measures, labelling such talk “Alberta bashing.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
‘Alberta bashing:’ Kenney rejects criticism he waited too long on COVID rules

The premier said not all people who make up Alberta’s high COVID-19 case counts end up getting sick

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

(File photo)
Three patients at Ponoka hospital test positive for COVID-19

Visitors to acute care will be allowed for end-of-life situations

Shoppers are shown at West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Stricter capacity restrictions for retail stores start Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Shoppers grab last-minute items before new Alberta restrictions kick in

A steady stream of people window-shopped and strolled along while keeping distance

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. An agency that investigates serious police actions is looking into the shooting death of a man involving Mounties in northwestern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Investigators looking into shooting death involving Alberta RCMP

ASIRT will examine the actions of police and the RCMP will investigate the man and his conduct

A Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in London on January 20, 2016. Royal Dutch Shell is selling its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for about $4.3 billion.The sale of more than 97 million shares represents Shell’s entire interest in Canadian Natural, a roughly eight per cent stake in the company. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth
Canadian Natural to boost oil and gas output by 5% on higher $3.2B budget

CNQ is forecasting $2 billion to $2.5 billion in free cash flow after paying its dividend next year

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer guilty of slamming handcuffed woman face-first into floor

Const. Alex Dunn, 34, was convicted in the assault of Dalia Kafi at an arrest processing unit in 2017

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Premier Jason Kenney is rejecting criticism he waited too long to bring in sweeping lockdown anti-COVID measures, labelling such talk “Alberta bashing.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
‘Alberta bashing:’ Kenney rejects criticism he waited too long on COVID rules

Alberta’s daily infection numbers have been over 1,000 since Nov. 24

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. An agency that investigates serious police actions is looking into the shooting death of a man involving Mounties in northwestern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Investigators looking into shooting death involving Alberta RCMP

ASIRT will examine the actions of police and the RCMP will investigate the man and his conduct

Most Read