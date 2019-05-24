Shots fired during Sylvan Lake and area crime spree

Sylvan Lake RCMP worked with other agencies to arrest four over the long weekend

Sylvan Lake RCMP worked with Red Deer and Rimbey RCMP over the Victoria Day weekend to end a crime spree. Officers charge four people with over 40 offences from the weekend.

According to the Central Area District (CAD) RCMP, the incidents primarily occurred in the Sylvan Lake and Red Deer areas and involved “serious risk” to police officers and the public.

RCMP say roughly 30 of these occurrences, involved firearms.

“Multiple members across various jurisdictions were involved with this dangerous crime spree,” said S/Sgt Mark Groves with Central Alberta District RCMP.

The crime spree began in the early hours of May 16. At roughly 4:30 a.m. a stolen truck was involved in multiple break and enters in the area. RCMP say the suspects fired weapons to gain entry.

Rimbey RCMP responded to a break and enter in progress at 1:30 a.m. on May 17. Officers say a gun was seen by witnesses before the suspects fled in a stolen truck.

The truck was located roughly a half an hour later near Bentley, speeding down the road. When the truck met a dead end and went into a ditch, the suspects ran from the vehicle and into a wooded area nearby.

One female was arrested at that time.

A different stolen truck, the one that was identified from the break and enters from May 16, arrived on the scene and “swerved at RCMP members” who were at the time deploying a spike belt.

This resulted in a pursuit through Sylvan Lake, after suspects jumped into the second truck and took off.

The suspects shot at the officers multiple times during the pursuit.

RCMP were able to arrest one female during the pursuit, after she fell out of the truck.

The Sylvan Lake RCMP located the truck nearby, after it had crashed into a parked vehicle. A loaded gun was found in the vehicle.

Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a 911 call on May 19 at 1:30 a.m. about a break and enter in progress in the industrial area of town.

“Sylvan Lake, Red Deer RCMP, along with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Police Dog Services made contact with a suspect vehicle which swerved at members,” the RCMP press release states.

An officer shot at the vehicle, though no one was reported injured as a result.

At the same time, another suspect stole another vehicle from the property and drove it through a fence, only to stop a short time later due to “mechanical failure.” One male suspect was arrested by ERT at this time.

On May 21, a male suspect was arrested without incident when found driving a stolen car.

Danelle Rickett (32), of no fixed address, has been charged with:

· Possession of stolen property over $5,000

· Possession of stolen property under $5,000

· Joyriding

Rickett was released from custody after a judicial hearing with conditions, and will appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court on May 29.

Samantha Johnston (29), of Red Deer, has been charged with:

· Possession of stolen property over $5,000

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking

· Breach of recognizance (x4)

Johnston has been remanded into custody after a judicial hearing, and will be appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court on May 30.

Tyler Harris (23), of Red Deer, has been charged with:

· Break and enter of a business (x2)

· Disguise with intent

· Breach of recognizance (x4)

· Flight from police

Harris has been remanded into custody after a judicial hearing, and will be appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court on June 12.

Zacharias Paradoski, of the Red Deer, has been charged with 39 offences, some of which include:

· Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Break and Enter

· Discharging a firearm

· Possession of break and enter instruments

· Disguise with intent

Paradoski was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing, and will be appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court on June 5.

“Policing efforts do not have borders, nor do crimes so we will continue to pursue these repeat offenders throughout the province of Alberta,” said Staff Sgt. Groves.