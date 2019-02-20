Shots fired in Maskwacis home invasion

Maskwacis RCMP are searching for three suspects in a home invasion (with photos)

Maskwacis RCMP are searching for three suspects in a home invasion where shots were fired.

Police say on Jan. 26 at about 8:20 a.m. there was a call of a home invasion at a residence in Louis Bull. There are three suspects (two men and one woman) seen on security camera footage.

All three have been identified by police as Aboriginal and in their early 20s.

Suspect 1: The man is said to have an average build. At the time he was wearing black sweat pants, a black hoodie with a detail on it and white shoes.

Suspect 2: The male suspect was wearing blue jeans with a black jacket and light hood. He is said to have dark or brown hair.

Suspect 3: The woman is described as having a slim build with long, dark brown hair and she was wearing blue jeans at the time. She had a dark jacket with a brown fur hood. She appeared to have dark “Manitobah Mukluk” style boots on.

The vehicle the suspects were driving is said to have been a black car, possibly a Chevy Impala with what appeared to be silver trim on the sides.

No further details of the incident have been released.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP at (780) 585-4600 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.