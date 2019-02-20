Shots fired in Maskwacis home invasion

Maskwacis RCMP are searching for three suspects in a home invasion (with photos)

Maskwacis RCMP are searching for three suspects in a home invasion where shots were fired.

Police say on Jan. 26 at about 8:20 a.m. there was a call of a home invasion at a residence in Louis Bull. There are three suspects (two men and one woman) seen on security camera footage.

All three have been identified by police as Aboriginal and in their early 20s.

Suspect 1: The man is said to have an average build. At the time he was wearing black sweat pants, a black hoodie with a detail on it and white shoes.

Suspect 2: The male suspect was wearing blue jeans with a black jacket and light hood. He is said to have dark or brown hair.

Suspect 3: The woman is described as having a slim build with long, dark brown hair and she was wearing blue jeans at the time. She had a dark jacket with a brown fur hood. She appeared to have dark “Manitobah Mukluk” style boots on.

The vehicle the suspects were driving is said to have been a black car, possibly a Chevy Impala with what appeared to be silver trim on the sides.

No further details of the incident have been released.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP at (780) 585-4600 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

 

Previous story
‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Just Posted

Child advocacy centre raising funds through Dream Home Lottery

The child advocacy centre in Red Deer uses its resources to help kids all over Central Alberta

Sylvan Lake Atom C Lakers end season on low note

The Lakers played their final home game of the season, Feb. 16.

RDC Kings Hockey to play charity game in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Community Partners was chosen by the Kings as the Charity of Choice for the Feb. 22 game

Bibles for Grads 2019 looking for names of Grade 12 students

Bibles for Grads is an annual tradition in Sylvan Lake dating back more than 20 years.

Sylvan Lake may soon eliminate hybrid school-playground zones

Amendments to the Traffic Bylaw are expected to come before Town Council at a later date

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Shots fired in Maskwacis home invasion

Maskwacis RCMP are searching for three suspects in a home invasion (with photos)

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

Crude-by-rail shipments set new record in December despite lower price discounts

Canada exported nearly 354,000 barrels per day of oil, up seven per cent from November

Do you live with your partner? More and more Canadians don’t

Statistics Canada shows fewer couples live together than did a decade ago

Maskwacis woman dead, Wetaskiwin man charged with murder

RCMP Major Crimes Unit charge male with first degree murder

Alberta’s Montana Fairbairn just 0.05 points from gold in Women’s Gymnastics

The Strathmore native takes home fourth spot

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

Most Read