Rain is helping cool some fires and provide some relief to crews on the fire lines. Smoke is shown as the Stoddart Creek wildfire burns in British Columbia in this May 14, 2023, handout image taken from video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

Showers for much of B.C., but evacuation orders, alerts grow in drought-ridden south

For the first time in more than a month, showers and cooler weather are reaching parched sections of British Columbia, potentially bringing some respite for crews battling hundreds of wildfires.

Environment Canada says about 20 millimetres of rain should dampen Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver.

But showers could be spottier around Kamloops, where a fire just south of the city has forced the evacuation of 344 properties.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire was first spotted Friday and covers 18 square kilometres, prompting the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to sharply boost evacuation orders Sunday.

The fire, which has been fanned by strong winds, is one of nearly 500 active wildfires across B.C., an increase of about 100 in barely three days.

The wildfire danger rating is at high to extreme across southern B.C., including around Cranbrook, where a week-old blaze has charred 40 square kilometres, forcing evacuations and alerts for hundreds of properties.

The weather office expects showers and cooler temperatures will sidestep Cranbrook and much of B.C.’s southeast corner.

The wildfire service is reporting 487 active wildfires across the province, including 28 in the past 24 hours, with more than half ranked as out of control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press

National NewsNews

