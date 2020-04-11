Singh calls for universal access to CERB

The NDP leader wants the government to lift all criteria for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he wants the government to lift all criteria for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to allow any Canadian who is in financial distress due to COVID-19 to qualify for benefits.

Singh says he has heard from many Canadians who do not qualify for the emergency benefit program, which opened to applicants this week, including people who are still earning a small income, students and those who were unemployed before the pandemic began.

Singh says he is in negotiations with the Liberals and has received assurances from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that gaps in the program will be addressed.

But the NDP leader says Trudeau could go even farther and drop all criteria to ensure all those who need help can apply.

Singh says the NDP will support the Liberals’ wage subsidy bill to help businesses suffering from the COVID-19 downturn, which will be debated in a special sitting of Parliament today.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says his party believes in the importance of the wage subsidy program to ensure businesses remain viable through the pandemic, and said the bill will pass today.

He says his party successfully negotiated some additions to the bill that will see businesses get help with some of their fixed costs.

Blanchet said further improvements are needed to the wage subsidy program, including for seasonal workers.

Blanchet also raised concerns about temporary foreign workers from Mexico coming to work on Quebec farms — workers he believes are being subjected to less stringent quarantine criteria than residents of the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address Canadians from the House of Commons later today, marking his first public appearance away from his home in 26 days.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘This is a war’: Military fight against COVID-19 will be anything but easy
Next story
Problems at long-term care homes in spotlight as House of Commons returns

Just Posted

Alberta has 49 new Covid-19 cases

Seven more fatalities in Alberta

RCMP officers cleared in fatal shooting near Bashaw

ASIRT concluded they used “reasonable force” under the circumstances

Sylvan Lakers reminded to only flush the 3P’s – pee, poop and toilet paper

“Flushable” products purchased in place of toilet paper during product shortages are not meant to be

Alberta confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Provincial total is now 1,451

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students treated to car parade

Cars were decorated with “we miss you” signs for Beacon Hill Elementary School students on April 9

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

COVID-19 world update: Electronic bracelets for quarantine violators; Massive police presence in France

Comprehensive update of news from around the globe in the battle against corona virus

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

Problems at long-term care homes in spotlight as House of Commons returns

Personal support workers at group home for adults with disabilities near Toronto walked off the job

Singh calls for universal access to CERB

The NDP leader wants the government to lift all criteria for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

‘This is a war’: Military fight against COVID-19 will be anything but easy

40 Canadian Rangers swung into action in northern Quebec this week for COVID-19 screening

Lawyers, advocate call for inmate release before COVID-19 spreads

Lawyers, advocate call for inmate release before COVID-19 spreads

Quebec health-care workers going without protective equipment, union says

Quebec health-care workers going without protective equipment, union says

Trudeau to highlight interest-free loans to help small business weather pandemic

Trudeau to highlight interest-free loans to help small business weather pandemic

Most Read