NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur wave to supporters on stage at NDP election headquarters in Burnaby, B.C. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Singh lays out NDP’s first steps in Parliament, vows hard work in Quebec

Singh says he won’t apologize for showing exuberance on election night

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party’s first act when Parliament returns will be to introduce a private member’s bill to create a universal pharmacare system.

The New Democrats campaigned on creating a single-payer system where the government covers the costs of prescription drugs, but want to spend more — and more quickly — than the Liberal pharmacare plan proposes.

Singh is hoping to use any leverage his party might have with the minority Liberals to deliver a program that he says has widespread support from Canadians.

Speaking after a caucus meeting today, Singh says he will also ask Trudeau’s government to drop an appeal of a human rights tribunal ruling that ordered the government to pay what could be billions in compensation to Indigenous children and families hurt by the child welfare system.

There have been rumblings about the NDP’s election results after the party lost 15 seats and was left with only one MP in Quebec — a night Singh capped off by dancing and celebrating with supporters.

ALSO READ: Singh calls for reform of ‘broken’ voting system after NDP falls short in Quebec

Singh says he won’t apologize for showing exuberance on election night, but adds he is not satisfied with the party’s results, especially in Quebec.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake students urged to put positivity first

Anthony McLean spoke to students about bullying at Ecole HJ Cody High School on Oct. 24

Eckville area riders saddle up for CFR

Ben Andersen, 20, and Hayden Cole, 19, are competing at the Canadian Finals Rodeo, Oct. 29-Nov. 3

10 Sylvan Lake businesses honoured at Mermaid Ball and Business Awards

The Mermaid Ball and Business Awards were held on Oct. 26 at the Community Centre

Sylvan Lake football teams heading into championship game

The Lakers and Lions both won their semi-final games this past weekend

Sylvan Lake Rec Hockey raises over $4,000 for program

The annual Sylvan Lake Rec Hockey Pub Night Fundraiser was held at Hockey Central on Oct. 26

VIDEO: Boeing CEO apologizes to families of 737 Max jet crash victims

Dennis Muilenburg was grilled at a Senate Commerce Committee meeting

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

Alberta asks to cut public service pay as high as five per cent

A report last summer said the province pays much higher on average per capita for public services

Alberta tables climate plan for industry; retains key parts of old legislation

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers welcomes plan, and policy experts don’t

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government

Also tapped to assist is Canada’s ambassador to France, Isabelle Hudon

Saving for a down payment on your first home takes a careful plan

Financial consumer agency says minimum is 5% of purchase price if you plan to spend $500,000 or less

Most Read