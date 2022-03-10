Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Alberta

Over the last week, 33 per cent of new non-ICU admissions were incidental cases, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health said Thursday. (File photo by Government of Alberta)

Alberta has identified 552 new COVID-19 cases, the provincial government announced Thursday.

There are 6,689 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 519,607 recovered cases.

Six new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the province since Wednesday. There have now been 3,992 virus-related deaths in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic.

Alberta Health Services’ central zone has 989 active cases, including 280 in Red Deer. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Red Deer has also recorded 13,185 recovered cases and 97 deaths.

Elsewhere in the central zone, the City of Lacombe has 67 active cases, Red Deer County has 52, Clearwater County has 49, Mountain View County has 30, Lacombe County has 26, Stettler has 22, Sylvan Lake has 21 and Olds has 20.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 94 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has nine and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has eight.

The City of Camrose has 47 active cases, Kneehill County has 17, Camrose County has 13 and Drumheller has 12.

Provincially, there are 1,067 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 79 who have been admitted into intensive care units. In the central zone, there are 123 hospitalizations, including six ICU admissions.

“Over the last week, 33 per cent of new non-ICU admissions were incidental cases,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

“COVID-19 was the primary cause of admission or a contributing cause in 65.5 per cent of cases. The remaining 1.5 per cent were undetermined. For ICU, 12 per cent were incidental, 88 per cent of new admissions were due to COVID.”



