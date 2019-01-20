A pedestrian braves the elements at the start of a major winter storm in Saint John, N.B. on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the maritime provinces with snow, rain and freeing rain expected. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Skaters stranded in Saint John, NB, amid storm on last day of championships

More than half of the flights out of the city’s airport were cancelled due to the weather

Many Canadian figure skaters are stranded in Saint John, N.B., amid a winter storm on the last day of the national skating championships.

More than half of the flights out of the city’s airport were cancelled due to the weather.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Saint John and the surrounding area.

The federal weather agency says heavy snow is set to turn into ice pellets and freezing rain later in the day.

Air Canada says affected customers can re-book without penalty as a result.

The skating championships ran from Jan. 14 to today, with only the exhibition gala left on the schedule.

The Canadian Press

