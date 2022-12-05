SLAACS temporarily closed due to staffing

The service will reopen Dec. 6 at 7:30 a.m.

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) will be closed for several hours on Dec. 5 due to no physicians being available.

SLAACS will be closed from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the evening. Normal coverage for the service will resume Dec. 6 at 7:30 a.m. for the day.

Per Alberta Health Services (AHS), “this temporary closure is necessary as the service cannot operate without a physician on site.”

According to a press releases sent out Monday afternoon, AHS has “exhausted” all options to get an alternative physician in place, and reducing the hours of the service is a “last resort.”

Anyone seeking care at the service located in the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre while it is closed will be referred to other care options, including being asked to return on Dec. 6, booking an appointment with a family doctor, calling Health Link at 811, or proceeding to other nearby urgent care facility in Innisfail, Rocky Mountain House or Red Deer.

SLAACS is a centre designed to diagnose and treat urgent but non-life-threatening conditions such as those which could be typically treated in a doctor’s office. Examples provided in the press release of the type of care provided at SLAACS include treatment of minor cuts and burns, joint strains and bone fractures, and fever in young children.

Life-threatening conditions such as heart attack, stroke or head trauma should be assessed at a hospital emergency room, such as the Red Deer emergency department.

In case of serious life-threatening medical issues, call 911.

Patients with booked appointments at other services in the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre are not impacted by the SLAACS temporary closure.

