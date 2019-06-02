Slave Lake RCMP find man’s body in fire unrelated to wildfire

Police investigating death that seems to be suspicious

The Slave Lake RCMP and the RCMP K-Division Major Crimes unit are investigating after a man’s body was located on May 31.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on May 31, Slave Lake RCMP and Fire Services were dispatched to a report of a fire, approximately 20 km west of the Town of Slave Lake. While putting out this fire, a body was discovered at the scene. This fire not a part of the wildfire that continues to burn in the area.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit was called in to assist and the deceased was identified as 30 year-old Darren Dawson, an Alberta resident. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Edmonton Medical Examiners office.

No further information is available at this time and an update is not expected until after the autopsy results are received.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have information on this case to contact the Slave Lake RCMP at (780) 849-3045. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not need to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If the information you provide leads to an arrest, recovery of stolen property and or seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

– Submitted by Alberta RCMP Media Relations

Previous story
Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Lyndon Rush inducted into Alberta Sports Hall of Fame

The bobsleigh athlete was one of 13 to be inducted as part of the Class of 2019 on May 31

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s Jumpstart Golf Tournament doubles in size

The second annual Jumpstart Golf tournament was held at Lakewood Golf Course, May 31

Fire ban now in effect for Sylvan Lake

Both Sylvan Lake and Red Deer County are under a fire ban

World’s Largest Lure unveiled at sneak peek in Lacombe

Public unveiling will take place on June 1st

Wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Sylvan Lake

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Thursday morning for Central Alberta

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

Slave Lake RCMP find man’s body in fire unrelated to wildfire

Police investigating death that seems to be suspicious

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

Emotional ceremony to mark release of inquiry report on Indigenous women, girls

Similar issues were raised during the course of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work

Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

It’s affecting life-saving information in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

‘Opioid epidemic:’ Pharmacists call for stricter access to low-dose codeine

Codeine is an opiate used as a painkiller and to treat coughs but can be misused

Amber Alert cancelled after three kids found safe in Alberta

Police had said the children had last been seen leaving a home in Fox Creek, northwest of Edmonton

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

Most Read