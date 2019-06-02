Slave Lake RCMP find man’s body in fire unrelated to wildfire

The Slave Lake RCMP and the RCMP K-Division Major Crimes unit are investigating after a man’s body was located on May 31.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on May 31, Slave Lake RCMP and Fire Services were dispatched to a report of a fire, approximately 20 km west of the Town of Slave Lake. While putting out this fire, a body was discovered at the scene. This fire not a part of the wildfire that continues to burn in the area.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit was called in to assist and the deceased was identified as 30 year-old Darren Dawson, an Alberta resident. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Edmonton Medical Examiners office.

No further information is available at this time and an update is not expected until after the autopsy results are received.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have information on this case to contact the Slave Lake RCMP at (780) 849-3045. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not need to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If the information you provide leads to an arrest, recovery of stolen property and or seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

– Submitted by Alberta RCMP Media Relations