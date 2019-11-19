Slightly colder than normal winter expected for Central Alberta

Meteorologists are saying Alberta will see a “typical, changeable” winter tipping towards cooler

After a relatively snowy and mild November, it is about to get a bit colder throughout Central Alberta.

On Nov. 18, The Weather Network released its winter forecast for the country, and Alberta is expected to be a bit colder than normal.

Meteorologists at The Weather Network believe the temperatures this winter will be “changeable” but, ultimately tip to the cooler side of normal.

Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, says to expect times of extreme cold this winter.

“There will be times of severe cold for the region, but we don’t think they will be lasting,” Gillham said.

Moving east, through Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, temperatures are expected to fall well below normal this winter.

In Alberta, Gillham says there will be times where that extreme cold will push west and sit over Central Alberta. However, those times will not be drawn out.

“You will really benefit from being close to B.C. We are predicting a warmer than normal winter for B.C. and that warmer air will at times push over the mountains to give you a reprieve from the cold.”

Predicting weather so far in advance is nearly impossible, and Gillham says they can’t say for sure if this winter will be similar to last, which saw mild months to start and extend cold throughout the month of February.

“Hopefully there will be a better balance this year,” he said.

While temperature will tip slightly colder than average overall this winter, Gillham says to expect near normal snowfall in Central Alberta.

Winter snowfall in Alberta is a little difficult to measure, according Gillham. This is because Alberta sees large amount of snow in the fall and spring.

“On average, the most snowfall for Central Alberta actually occurs in November,” Gillham said.

This winter, as with every winter season in Alberta, Gillham says to be wary of strong winds.

With a changeable season expected, strong winds will accompany the shift from cooler to warmer.

Strong winds can make a light snowfall seem much more intense and brings the threat of wind chills.

“Winds can be more of a hazard in the winter, especially in Alberta,” Gillham said.

This is just an overview of what is expected to occur this winter. Larger weather patterns and specific days can not be determined far in advance.

Gillham recommends checking the weather daily this winter, to have the up to date information of how weather patterns may impact your day.

“It is always the best practise to check The Weather Network, or your preferred weather provider, to find out what the day is going to be like,” Gillham said.