Slightly colder than normal winter expected for Central Alberta

Meteorologists are saying Alberta will see a “typical, changeable” winter tipping towards cooler

After a relatively snowy and mild November, it is about to get a bit colder throughout Central Alberta.

On Nov. 18, The Weather Network released its winter forecast for the country, and Alberta is expected to be a bit colder than normal.

Meteorologists at The Weather Network believe the temperatures this winter will be “changeable” but, ultimately tip to the cooler side of normal.

Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, says to expect times of extreme cold this winter.

“There will be times of severe cold for the region, but we don’t think they will be lasting,” Gillham said.

Moving east, through Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, temperatures are expected to fall well below normal this winter.

In Alberta, Gillham says there will be times where that extreme cold will push west and sit over Central Alberta. However, those times will not be drawn out.

“You will really benefit from being close to B.C. We are predicting a warmer than normal winter for B.C. and that warmer air will at times push over the mountains to give you a reprieve from the cold.”

Predicting weather so far in advance is nearly impossible, and Gillham says they can’t say for sure if this winter will be similar to last, which saw mild months to start and extend cold throughout the month of February.

“Hopefully there will be a better balance this year,” he said.

While temperature will tip slightly colder than average overall this winter, Gillham says to expect near normal snowfall in Central Alberta.

Winter snowfall in Alberta is a little difficult to measure, according Gillham. This is because Alberta sees large amount of snow in the fall and spring.

“On average, the most snowfall for Central Alberta actually occurs in November,” Gillham said.

This winter, as with every winter season in Alberta, Gillham says to be wary of strong winds.

With a changeable season expected, strong winds will accompany the shift from cooler to warmer.

Strong winds can make a light snowfall seem much more intense and brings the threat of wind chills.

“Winds can be more of a hazard in the winter, especially in Alberta,” Gillham said.

This is just an overview of what is expected to occur this winter. Larger weather patterns and specific days can not be determined far in advance.

Gillham recommends checking the weather daily this winter, to have the up to date information of how weather patterns may impact your day.

“It is always the best practise to check The Weather Network, or your preferred weather provider, to find out what the day is going to be like,” Gillham said.

Previous story
Trudeau pressed to ensure less restrictive assisted-dying law a priority
Next story
Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

Just Posted

Slightly colder than normal winter expected for Central Alberta

Meteorologists are saying Alberta will see a “typical, changeable” winter tipping towards cooler

Sylvan Lake Lions Club celebrates 65 years of community service

The club was founded in October 1954 and celebrated its 65th anniversary on Nov. 16, 2019

Yuletide Festival, Light Up The Lake to kick off holiday season in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake will have a jolly time Nov. 29-30 to celebrate the start of the holiday season

PHOTOS: Bull riding finals take over Sylvan Lake

The finals champion and the national champion were named in Sylvan Lake, Nov. 16

Sylvan Lake students visit with Speaker of the Legislative Assembly

Speaker Nathan Cooper visited Steffie Woima Nov. 14 as part of his outreach program

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Red Deer man facing 13 charges after late night pursuit

Leduc RCMP with assistance from Edmonton Police make arrest

Nothing funny about funny money in Leduc

Leduc RCMP investigate multiple files involving counterfeit currency

‘Midget’ no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

University of Calgary to slash payroll after post-secondary funding cuts

The government is also cutting all funding for the Infrastructure Maintenance Program

Trans Mountain received $320M in government subsidies in first half 2019: report

The money included $135.8 million in direct subsidies and $183.8 million in indirect subsidies

Canadian universities encourage exchange students in Hong Kong to head home

UBC said 11 of its 32 students completing programs in Hong Kong have already left

Most Read