Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Kenney is adding his voice to those condemning an apparent white supremacist rally in Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

‘Small number of kooks:’ Alberta premier condemns apparent racist rally in Edmonton

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu has also condemned the demonstration

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is adding his voice to others condemning an apparent white supremacist rally in Edmonton.

Police broke up what they called a demonstration involving opposing groups on Tuesday night in the city’s northeast.

About 100 people were involved and police say physical confrontations took place between those calling themselves patriots and others calling themselves anti-fascists.

Kenney says racists and white supremacists are un-Canadian and un-Albertan.

He says Canada, while imperfect, was built on the concepts of human dignity and equality.

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu has also condemned the demonstration.

It’s the latest in a series of racial encounters in the province.

Workers at a project near a junior high school in Edmonton were fired recently after swearing and using racist language during an Indigenous smudging ceremony, and clashes have taken place between white supremacist groups and Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

“It’s unfortunate that we’ve got a small number of kooks who go around trying to get attention for a message of hate,” said Kenney. “We condemn racism and racial prejudice.”

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here’s what do as Canada Student Loan payments resume, starting today
Next story
Sylvan Lake offering Community Helpers training to aide in suicide prevention

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake offering Community Helpers training to aide in suicide prevention

Chelsey Lambert says talking about mental health and suicide is the best way to help bring awareness

Shell plan to cut up to 9,000 jobs could result in 100s of fewer jobs in Canada

Shell’s presence in Canada was reduced in 2017 when it sold most of its Alberta oilsands assets

Alberta RCMP urges citizens to safe ‘gourd’ their cabins

There were over 650 reported seasonal property break and enters in Alberta in 2019.

COVID-19 cases in Alberta up by 153 Wednesday

Central zone sits at 19 active cases

Sylvan Lake family says they are ‘blessed’ to have found their home in Central Alberta

Onsy and Rosemary Tawadrous immigrated to Canada in 2011 and made their home in Sylvan Lake

‘Small number of kooks:’ Alberta premier condemns apparent racist rally in Edmonton

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu has also condemned the demonstration

26 Albertans charged in child pornography probe

Suspects range in age from 16 to 61 years old

Alberta top court rejects appeal of man who killed Calgary Stampeders football player

Mylan Hicks was shot in the abdomen and chest and died in hospital

Federal government provides support for child care in Alberta

Safe Restart funding means the Government of Canada will invest nearly $1.2 billion to support child care in 2020-2021

TransAlta and Tidewater selling Pioneer Pipeline to Atco instead of TC Energy

The Pioneer Pipeline includes 131 kilometres of operating pipeline in Alberta

Central Alberta author Eleanor Bertin thrilled to mark latest novel release

Bertin joins other authors for a book signing at Stettler’s Sweet Home on Main on Oct. 3rd

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

Albertans the speediest behind wheel, according to national dangerous driving survey

Finder.com looks into dangerous and reckless driving habits across the country

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Most Read