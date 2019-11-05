Snow and ice covered highways and roads around Sylvan Lake, Central Alberta

Snowfall overnight and continued snow throughout the day have brought out the snow plows

Snow plows are out on the highways and in towns across Central Alberta Tuesday morning.

Flurries throughout the day Monday, and into the night had residents waking up to a few centimetres of snow on the ground.

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day on Tuesday and another five centimetres of snow is expected to fall.

The snowy conditions is causing poor visibility on the highways.

The highway report from Alberta Highways 511.alberta.ca is advising Hwy 11, 11A and the QEII are covered with snow and or ice.

Drivers are reminded to drive for the conditions, and leave early to arrive to their destination safely.

In Sylvan Lake and Eckville all school busses are running on time, as of publication.

To the west, a snowfall warning is in place for Rocky Mountain House where 10-20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall.