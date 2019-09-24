Snow predicted for first weekend of fall

Sylvan Lake, Eckville and much of the province are on the look out for snowfall this weekend

The first day of fall came in a pleasantly warm day with sun and a high of 16C, however Environment Canada and The Weather Network warn autumn may end sooner than expected.

On Sept. 23, The Weather Network forecasted snow for the first weekend of autumn.

Temperatures are said to remain mild until the later half of the week when a blast of Arctic air is expected to settle over a large chunk of the province, causing temperatures to tumble and the chance for snow.

The Weather Network says they are predicting Alberta will see the coldest temperatures of the western provinces, based on current mapping.

“It’s like the Arctic door was left open,” The Weather Network said in a video explaining the early cold front.

Temperatures this weekend are expected to drop to freezing, with Sun., Sept. 29 expected to have a high of 0C, that is a difference of 23 degrees from the week previous.

A mix of snow and rain could start as early as Thursday, though as of writing snowfall is not expected until Saturday.

The highest elevations in the Rocky Mountains are expected to get the most snow, and the lowest temperatures.

“Long range guidance is hinting at a Colorado low for the weekend that may generate even more snow across southern Alberta, extending into southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba by early next week,” The Weather Network said in a release.

Early snow fall is considered to be unpredictable, and residents are encouraged to keep a weathered eye on the forecast and any alerts that may come up for the area closer to the weekend.

