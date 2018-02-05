Snow removal planned for all areas of town

The Town of Sylvan Lake asks residents to obey No Parking signs

Snow removal continues Feb. 5 and 6, with plans for snow removal in residential areas to follow between Feb. 12-23. File Photo

The large accumulation of snow from the weekend has the Town of Sylvan Lake acting on snow removal.

Before Monday morning, the main streets and thoroughfares were almost completely done.

According to the Town’s website, Public Works “intends on clearing all paved public roads.”

Monday morning snow removal was planned to continue for main arterial routes, which includes 50 Street, 60 Street, Memorial Trail, 50 Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.

Snow removal is planned to continue for the downtown area on Feb.6. These areas include: 47 Avenue (52 Street to 43 Street), 47A Avenue (50 Street to 51 Street) and 45 Avenue (50 Street to 43 Street).

With the intention to clear all paved streets in Sylvan Lake, Public Works plans to begin snow removal for residential areas beginning Feb. 12. The plan for residential snow removal between Feb. 12 and Feb. 23 is subject to any possible future snow falls.

The Town is asking residents to be aware of “No Parking” signage, which will be valid for anywhere between 24 and 72 hours after placement. Vehicles parked despite the signage mage be tagged and towed at the owners expense.

