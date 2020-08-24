Capt. Jennifer Casey, a Royal Canadian Air Force public relations officer, was killed in a Snowbirds crash in Kamloops on Sunday, May 17, 2020. (RCAF)

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

The Snowbirds can fly again, three months after a crash killed one of their own in Kamloops on May 17.

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in a crash shortly after her Snowbirds plane took off from the Kamloops airport. The pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, survived with serious injuries.

On Monday (Aug. 24), the Royal Canadian Air Force announced the Snowbirds’ Tutor jets can take to the skies again.

“The risk analysis for the CT-114 Tutor fleet undertaken by the airworthiness authorities and their teams of experts was detailed and thorough. I have the utmost confidence in their work, and the mitigation measures developed. These measures will enable the fleet to return to flying operations,” said Brigadier-General Denis O’Reilly, Commander 2 Canadian Air Division.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. A report released in June pointed to a bird strike as the possible cause of the crash.

READ MORE: Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.

READ MORE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canadian Armed Forces

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta has 258 new COVID-19 cases
Next story
Garneau, Champagne pan Iranian report on downing of PS752 as limited, selective

Just Posted

Alberta has 258 new COVID-19 cases

Red Deer continues to have eight active cases

Burman University campus open as classes move online

Residency is available to student who feel they work better on campus than at home

Province working to permanently fix frost heaves on highway between Sylvan Lake and Red Deer

The Province says work differs from last year’s, and involves full excavation of the 1km stretch

STARS dispatched to Sylvan Lake for toddler suffering burns

The female patient was transported to Edmonton in critical, non-life threatening condition, Aug. 21

PHOTOS: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes struts through Sylvan Lake

The third annual event walked from the lighthouse to the pier and back on the afternoon of Aug. 21

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

MP Calkins congratulates new party leader

Erin O’Toole declared new Conservative Leader early Monday morning

Lacombe Safe September protesters chalked the walk outside MLA Orr’s office

The protest was organized to show support to educators and voice concerns about school re-entry

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

Masks to be mandatory at Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills starting Aug. 29

New rule goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 29

O’Toole likely to move quickly to put stamp on federal Conservative party

O’Toole will have to make swift choices on who will be in his inner circle both on and off Parliament Hill

Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Recent data shows a major spike in the number of people dying from toxic illicit drugs due to the pandemic

Most Read