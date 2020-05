Aviation daredevils will leave Edmonton around 9:30 a.m.

The Snowbirds will fly over central Alberta on Saturday morning.

The Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team will leave Edmonton at around 9:30 a.m. and land in Rocky Mountain House one hour later.

The team, which is on a cross-country tour saluting Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus, will pass over several central Alberta communities on its way south, including Red Deer.

Later in the day, the Snowbirds will fly to Kamloops, B.C., via Revelstoke and Salmon Arm.