The Canadian Forces Snowbirds air demonstration team fly over the downtown skyline as part of the Celebration of Light fireworks festival, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Snowbirds grounded in ‘operational pause’ as B.C. accident investigated: Air Force

The Royal Canadian Air Force has ordered an “operational pause” for its Snowbird air demonstration squadron jets after a crash earlier this month.

A statement from Maj.-Gen. Iain Huddleston, commander of 1 Canadian Air Division, says the CT-114 Tutor jets will not fly until an airworthiness risk assessment can be completed.

The decision to ground the planes comes after a crash of one of the jets on Aug. 2 at the airport in Fort St. John, B.C.

No one was hurt when the pilot made a hard landing and the Air Force says the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The Air Force statement says a deliberate, detailed and broad risk analysis will be done with the aim of ensuring the safe resumption of the squadron’s flying operations.

It says the assessment will include whether the accident and its cause pose any risk to continued flying operations and what measures can be put in place to lower any risks.

“Given that the cause of this accident remains to be determined by the airworthiness investigative authority, I have ordered an operational pause on the CT-114 Tutor fleet as we continue the investigation and commence a thorough operational airworthiness risk assessment process,” Huddleston said in the statement Wednesday.

The nearly 60-year-old Tutor jets are scheduled to be used by the Snowbirds until 2030.

Previous story
World food crisis prompts rise in child marriages: Canadian aid agencies
Next story
Draft speech on residential schools edited out blaming Ottawa for abuse: documents

Just Posted

Susan and Glen Manyluk, of HolmHus Antiques and Farm with the Good Food, west of Red Deer, are among the many producers taking part in the 10th annual Alberta Open Farm Days tour on Aug.13 and 14. (Contributed photo)
Central Alberta producers launch 10th-annual Open Farm Days on Aug. 13, 14

The Sportsmen’s Den owner Dale Malin says gun owners and dealers are upset with a new federal firearms ban that they say will punish law-abiding citizens and do nothing to reduce crime. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Proposed handgun legislation missing the mark, say critics

Randy de Bruijn and his service dog, Bucky. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Sylvan Lake man received service dog in life-changing gift

(File photo)
More dollars for youth mental health and pediatric rehabilitation