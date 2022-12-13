The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds delighted those along the White Rock waterfront Friday afternoon, flying over Semiahmoo Bay not once, but twice, as part of a tour of several Lower Mainland communities. (Nick Greenizan photo) The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds delighted those along the White Rock waterfront Friday afternoon, flying over Semiahmoo Bay not once, but twice, as part of a tour of several Lower Mainland communities. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Snowbirds set for two shows in Red Deer next summer

The iconic Canadian Forces Snowbirds will make two appearances in Red Deer this summer.

Tuesday, the group released its initial schedule for 2023 and they will be in Red Deer on July 29 and 30.

They released their schedule as part of the International Council of Air Shows, which is being held this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Snowbirds appearance will be part of the Canadian International Air Race and Red Deer Airshow, which will take place July 29 and 30. The International Air Race was originally scheduled to run from July 7-9.

In August, the Royal Canadian Air Force ordered an “operational pause” for its Snowbird air demonstration squadron jets after a crash in Fort St. John, B.C.

The decision to ground the planes comes after a crash of one of the jets on Aug. 2 at the airport in Fort St. John, B.C.

No one was hurt when the pilot made a hard landing, and the Air Force says the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The operational pause was lifted on Sept. 21.

More to come.

-With Files from the Canadian Press

