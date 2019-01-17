Snowed-in Austrian nuns insist they’re staying put

Authorities have deployed heavy equipment to clear snow and fallen trees blocking the road to the monastery

Authorities in Austria tried to reach dozens of Catholic nuns whose Alpine monastery has been cut off from the world for days because of heavy snowfall.

But public broadcaster ORF reported Thursday that the nuns say they’ve got enough food and fuel, and want to stay put.

READ MORE: B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The Marienparadies cloister, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Salzburg, is home to 30 nuns and one priest.

ORF reported that authorities have deployed heavy equipment to clear snow and fallen trees blocking the road to the monastery run by the “Sisters of Bethlehem” order.

It quoted prioress, Sister Laure-Marie, saying that the nuns had considered leaving but “since the sun returned and the road will be clear again soon, we are very, very grateful we’re allowed to remain with God.”

Heavy snow has caused problems and fatalities in numerous European countries in recent weeks.

In Norway, rescuers have recovered two more bodies after four skiers were swept away in an avalanche in the northern part of the country more than two weeks ago.

The bodies were flown by helicopter down to a valley where they would be transported to the city of Tromsoe in a hearse on Thursday. The first body was recovered Wednesday.

Police tweeted that the search for the last victim was continuing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
John Savage pleads guilty to manslaughter
Next story
Study finds more than half of food produced in Canada wasted

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake council approves concept design for Pogadl Park

The next step is a project plan for “Phase One” construction

Hard fought win for HJ Cody senior boys Lakers

Lakers took on Camrose Jan. 10 at home and waked away with a 76-65 win

Hope restored: Sylvan Lake resident receives kidney donation from younger sister

Sylvan Lake’s Lexie Libby undergo an operation for a new kidney, donated by her sister Emma.

Anglers reminded to register ice huts on Sylvan Lake

Lacombe County is reminding anglers to register their huts with the “Take it Off” program

WATCH: Pro-pipeline convoy travels through Sylvan Lake

Over 600 vehicles drove the route from Red Deer and back on Jan. 12

Trudeau says politicians shouldn’t prey on Canadians’ fears

The Prime Minister was speaking at a townhall in Ontario

Body of Canadian miner found after African kidnapping

Kirk Woodman’s body was discovered 100 kilometres from the site where he worked for Progress Mineral Mining Company in Burkina Faso

Study finds more than half of food produced in Canada wasted

The study released Thursday is the world’s first to measure food waste using data from industry and other sources instead of estimates

Snowed-in Austrian nuns insist they’re staying put

Authorities have deployed heavy equipment to clear snow and fallen trees blocking the road to the monastery

New market opens in downtown Ponoka

Makkinga Market had a soft opening showcasing many of the different foods in store

UPDATE: B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

The pair are missing from Kamloops

Liberal bows out of byelection after singling out Jagmeet Singh’s race

Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background

Less beef, more beans: World needs a new diet

Experts say the world should cut down on red meat

John Savage pleads guilty to manslaughter

Sentenced to 7 years for Stettler murder

Most Read