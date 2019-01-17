A 511 Alberta camera captured this image near the Wetaskiwin exit on the QE2. This image shows the highway looking south. 511 Alberta camera

Snowfall adds some delay to morning commute

The QE2 and area road conditions in central Alberta were partly snow covered

If you’re looking to travel on the QE2, give yourself extra time.

According to 511 Alberta the QE2 from Airdrie to Red Deer is partly covered with snow and ice, while from Red Deer to Edmonton the highway is reported as bare/wet.

Earlier Thursday morning 511 Alberta tweeted out that, “Several regions across the province are seeing partly or fully snow covered roads this morning.”

“Snow plows are working to improve road conditions. Drive with caution on your commute.”

At the Wetaskiwin highway camera, as of 9:23 a.m., 511 Alberta reports the air temperature at -17.7 degrees C and the pavement temperature at -12.8 degrees C with the wind at about 13 km/h.

Just before 9 a.m. 511 Alberta tweeted out that there was a collision in Nisku at Sparrow Drive and Highway 19 and that motorists should expect delays.

As of 9:41 a.m. the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit had not received any calls related to road conditions.

More to come…


jeff.heyden-kaye@ponokanews.com
