Snowfall warning for Red Deer and Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Red Deer and most of Central Alberta for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The organization says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected tonight, with snow mixed with rain to begin in the morning and continue into the afternoon.
Mixed precipitation will transition to snow early this evening as temperatures cool and heavy snowfall will end on Wednesday morning.
“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”
Communities included in the warning are:
Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek
City of Red Deer
Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park
Co. of Stettler near Big Valley
Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby
Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang
Co. of Stettler near Donalda
Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands
Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad
Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror
Lacombe Co. near Eckville
Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley
Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis
Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne
Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden
Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake
Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park
Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House