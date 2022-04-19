A few brave souls were out and about on Monday as the deep freeze returned after a weekend break. The cold, with overnight lows around -40 C with wind chill factored in, is expected to stick around until the weekend. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)

Snowfall warning for Red Deer and Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Red Deer and most of Central Alberta for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The organization says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected tonight, with snow mixed with rain to begin in the morning and continue into the afternoon.

Mixed precipitation will transition to snow early this evening as temperatures cool and heavy snowfall will end on Wednesday morning.

Related:

Winter is making a comeback in Central Alberta

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Related:

Wind warning in effect for Red Deer, central Alberta

Communities included in the warning are:

Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek

City of Red Deer

Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park

Co. of Stettler near Big Valley

Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby

Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang

Co. of Stettler near Donalda

Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands

Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad

Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror

Lacombe Co. near Eckville

Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley

Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis

Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne

Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden

Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake

Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park

Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House

Previous story
Energy transition will be challenging in era of public protests, regulatory hurdles

Just Posted

A few brave souls were out and about on Monday as the deep freeze returned after a weekend break. The cold, with overnight lows around -40 C with wind chill factored in, is expected to stick around until the weekend. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Snowfall warning for Red Deer and Central Alberta

KidSport Lacombe County is getting kids out on the field and off the sidelines. (Jordie Dwyer)
KidSport Lacombe County sponsorships kicking off

Farmers try to keep a wildfire under control in Red Deer County. Lacombe County has issued a fire restriction. (Christi Albers-Manicke/RIMBEY REVIEW)
A fire restriction is in effect for all of Lacombe County

H.J. Cody High School Grade 12 students build cabinets for the History Interest and Learning Centre. From left Industrial Education Instructor Randall Prediger, Tyvan Rae, Parker Allred, Tristan Johnson, Principal Mike Garrow and Veterans Voices of Canada founder Al Cameron. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake’s military history museum to expand with new displays built by students