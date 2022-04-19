Snowfall warning for Red Deer and Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Red Deer and most of Central Alberta for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The organization says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected tonight, with snow mixed with rain to begin in the morning and continue into the afternoon.

Mixed precipitation will transition to snow early this evening as temperatures cool and heavy snowfall will end on Wednesday morning.

Related:

Winter is making a comeback in Central Alberta

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Related:

Wind warning in effect for Red Deer, central Alberta

Communities included in the warning are:

Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek

City of Red Deer

Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park

Co. of Stettler near Big Valley

Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby

Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang

Co. of Stettler near Donalda

Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands

Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad

Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror

Lacombe Co. near Eckville

Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley

Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis

Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne

Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden

Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake

Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park

Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House