Snowfall warning in effect across Central Alberta

Snowfall of 10cm to 15 cm of snow is expected.

Snowfall warnings are in effect across Central Alberta including, Red Deer, Eckville, Stettler, Lacombe, Ponoka, Wetaskiwin, Millet, Leduc and more.

Environment Canada states that a band of very heavy snow will develop this evening, reducing visibility. Snowfall of 10 cm to 15 cm is expected.

The snow is set to move eastwards into Saskatchewan on Thursday, Nov. 19, afternoon.

Environment Canada warns Albertans to be prepared to adjust your driving as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow in addition to reduced visibility.