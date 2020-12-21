Snowfall warning in effect for central and southern Alberta

A snowfall of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

A snowfall warning has been issued for areas of central and southern Albert for Monday Dec. 21, 2020.

Heavy snow will move into southwestern Alberta today and then spread north and eastward through tonight with snow scheduled to end by Tuesday evening. A snowfall of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

Red Deer, Lacombe, Ponoka, Rimbey, Eckville, Bentley, Maskwacis and Stettler are all under the snowfall warning

The snowfall warning affects the following areas:

• Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek

• City of Red Deer

• Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park

• Co. of Stettler near Big Valley

• Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby

• Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang

• Co. of Stettler near Donalda

• Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands

• Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad

• Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror

• Lacombe Co. near Eckville

• Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley

• Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis

• Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne

• Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden

• Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake

• Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park

• Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House