Military personnel salute as the homecoming motorcade procession for the return of Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, drives through 12 Wing Shearwater near Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Six Canadian Armed Forces members died when a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter flying from the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton crashed off the coast of Greece while taking part in a NATO exercise in the Mediterranean. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Military personnel salute as the homecoming motorcade procession for the return of Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, drives through 12 Wing Shearwater near Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Six Canadian Armed Forces members died when a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter flying from the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton crashed off the coast of Greece while taking part in a NATO exercise in the Mediterranean. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Software glitch contributed to fatal naval helicopter crash that killed six

Canadian naval helicopter plummeted into the Ionian Sea in 2020, killing all six on board

A military investigation has found that a software glitch played a major role in the deadly crash of a Cyclone helicopter off the coast of Greece last year.

The military’s flight safety directorate says manual inputs to the flight controls overrode the aircraft’s automation system, causing the naval helicopter to plummet into the Ionian Sea, killing all six personnel on board.

The report lists several recommendations, including the need to modify flight control software and establish a working group to review operational requirements around complex turning manoeuvres for the new CH-148 Cyclone.

The Cyclones are typically deployed on board Canadian frigates and used for search and rescue, surveillance and anti-submarine warfare.

The crash of the Stalker 22 on April 29, 2020, marked the third incident involving a Cyclone, with defective software blamed for one of the helicopters’ suddenly dropping several hundred feet during a test flight in 2017. Another had a “hard landing” on a ship in February 2019.

Several restrictions were placed on the helicopters after the 2017 incident forbidding crews from performing certain manoeuvres.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Six Canadian Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured at ceremony

MilitaryNavy Accident

Previous story
Vandalism of statue in Edmonton latest in spate of incidents targeting the Catholic church

Just Posted

Premier Jason Kenney thanked Albertans for getting vaccinated as the province surpassed four million doses administered. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta has administered more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Allan Ferchuk, Central Alberta Sport Authority board chair, along with Scott Robinson, the new CEO of the organization. (BYRON HACKETT/ADVOCATE STAFF)
Central Alberta Sports Authority announces CEO

Supporters gather outside court as Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church appears in court after he was arrested for holding Sunday services in violation of COVID-19 rules, in Stony Plain, Alta., on Wednesday Feb. 24, 2021. A U.S. senator wants Canada investigated for violating religious freedom over the arrests of Coates and another Alberta pastor accused of flouting COVID-19 restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
U.S. senator wants Canada on religious freedom watch list over Alberta pastor COVID arrests

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. (File Photo)
Sylvan Lake Library open to the public and preparing for summer