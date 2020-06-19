Some doctors call for mandatory mask use in Alberta to prevent spread of COVID-19

Some doctors call for mandatory mask use in Alberta to prevent spread of COVID-19

CALGARY — A group of Alberta doctors and scientists is calling for the mandatory use of masks in all indoor spaces outside the home, in crowds and on public transit.

The group, which has a campaign called Masks4Canada, held a news conference in Calgary after writing an open letter to the province earlier this week with the recommendation.

Dr. Joe Vipond, an emergency room doctor in Calgary, says there is evidence that wearing masks has worked to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in other jurisdictions.

Another physician, Dr. Amy Tan, says mandatory masks are important as the province moves forward with reopening the economy.

Premier Jason Kenney says the doctors raise an important point.

He says he has been an advocate for using face coverings or masks to protect others, but he stopped short of making them mandatory in Alberta.

“I really don’t want to end up in a situation where we have police or bylaw officers ticketing people or arresting people for not wearing a face covering,” he said Friday.

“The implications of that are just deeply problematic, and so, instead, what we’ve opted for is a very strong recommendation.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Judge weighs US bid to stop release of John Bolton’s book
Next story
Grocery workers should be properly paid during pandemic, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Alberta currently has more than 500 active COVID-19 cases

City of Red Deer still has just one active case

Sylvan Lake Sobeys to continue curbside pickup beyond pandemic

The service, which started as a necessity during COVID-19, will now be offered as a convenience

Gov’t of Alberta confirms 49 new COVID-19 cases

Central zone remains at two active cases

Alberta Cannabis Council says the black market has become bolder in sales

The ACC wants to see steps taken to take down the black market and help small businesses

Rimbey woman struggling to get tested for COVID-19

Alice Bateman, 64, first reached out to her doctor about her symptoms in early March

Hundreds turn out for Lacombe Against Racism peaceful protest

Event held in solidarity with protests around the world

O’Toole sidesteps clear definition, acknowledgment of systemic racism

O’Toole sidesteps clear definition, acknowledgment of systemic racism

China charges two Canadians with spying in Huawei-linked case

China charges two Canadians with spying in Huawei-linked case

Do-it-yourselfers keep renovation sector hopping during COVID-19 pandemic

Do-it-yourselfers keep renovation sector hopping during COVID-19 pandemic

Grocery workers should be properly paid during pandemic, Trudeau says

Grocery workers should be properly paid during pandemic, Trudeau says

Some doctors call for mandatory mask use in Alberta to prevent spread of COVID-19

Some doctors call for mandatory mask use in Alberta to prevent spread of COVID-19

MLB tells players at most 60 games; 50 or fewer possible

MLB tells players at most 60 games; 50 or fewer possible

Canadian Corey Conners just one off lead at RBC Heritage

Canadian Corey Conners just one off lead at RBC Heritage

Most Read