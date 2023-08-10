FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) look on during a jersey off our backs ceremony after an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Washington. The Washington Capitals are among those still looking to wheel and deal in the six weeks left before training camps open. General manager Brian MacLellan says the Capitals are still looking for a top-six forward. Trading away Evgeny Kuznetsov remains a possibility. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Some teams may not be done making moves as NHL training camps near

Kyle Dubas had just completed the biggest trade of the NHL offseason, landing defenseman Erik Karlsson in a three-team deal that furthers the Pittsburgh Penguins’ desire to win now, when he was asked if other moves might be in store.

The team’s new general manager and president of hockey operations said he thinks he’s done this summer. Still, he acknowledged: “You can never make any promises. You always want to try and improve the team.”

Rival GM Brian MacLellan of the Washington Capitals is still busy working the phones, not giving up on the hope of landing a top-six forward before NHL training camps next month.

“We’re still talking to agents,” MacLellan said after signing Tom Wilson to a seven-year extension. “We’re still talking to a few teams about a trade, so we’ll see how it pans out at the end.”

KUZNETSOV TRADE?

For the second time in three years, Evgeny Kuznetsov is in trade talk chatter. The talented but inconsistent Capitals center changed agents after putting up 55 points in 78 games —more than a 30-point drop from the previous season.

Kuznetsov is 31 and has two more years left on his contract at a hefty salary cap hit of $7.8 million. The Capitals, who like the Penguins are trying to get back in the playoffs and remain contenders, aren’t going to give away the player who led them in scoring on their 2018 Stanley Cup run.

But if something makes sense, Washington could move on from Kuznetsov or trade underachieving forward Anthony Mantha.

“I think we had a few discussions at the draft that might carry forward or might not carry forward,” MacLellan said. “We’re comfortable with where we’re at. We’d still like to change. We’ll see where it goes here.”

TRADE TALK

The Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames are also worth watching.

Carolina brought back defenseman Tony DeAngelo following his buyout by Philadelphia and could look to trade Brett Pesce or Brady Skjei to clear a blue-line log jam. Each player has just a year left on his contract.

“My job as the general manager is just to stay on the phone every day and continue to look to see if we can make our team better — hard to do right now,” GM Don Waddell said recently, citing the Hurricanes’ salary cap crunch. “But certainly we’ll continue to talk to different teams and free agents and see what shakes out.”

Elias Lindholm, whom the Hurricanes traded to the Flames in 2018, is entering the final year of his contract. New Calgary GM Craig Conroy has already traded forward Tyler Toffoli to New Jersey as part of the team’s retooling process, and Lindholm could be next.

The Winnipeg Jets have yet to trade two key players a year before they would be unrestricted free agents: 2020 Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and top center Mark Scheifele. They bought out former captain Blake Wheeler in the first step of a roster overhaul, but don’t expect Hellebuyck or Scheifele to stay in Winnipeg too much longer.

FREE AGENTS

Toronto on Wednesday signed one of the veteran goaltenders left on the market, giving Martin Jones a $875,000 contract for next season. Jaroslav Halak, Brian Elliott and Aaron Dell are among goalies in their 30s still available.

Phil Kessel, the NHL’s ironman fresh off winning the Stanley Cup with Vegas and getting his name on the trophy for the third time, is also unsigned. The 35-year-old forward was a healthy scratch for the vast majority of the playoffs, though his regular-season streak is intact at 1,064 consecutive games played.

Eric Staal, who reached the final with Florida and turns 39 in October, is another veteran option, as is center Derick Brassard. For teams looking for a defenseman, 36-year-old Nick Holden is out there, along with Seth Jones’ brother, Caleb, was not tendered a qualifying offer by Chicago and is a young unrestricted free agent at 26.

Among restricted free agents, Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras, Philadelphia’s Morgan Frost and Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard are among those who still need a contract.

KANE WATCH

Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery June 1, an invasive operation with a recovery time of four to six months. While that rehab continues, rumors have swirled linking Kane to his hometown Buffalo Sabres, who are on the rise and could use a player with three Stanley Cup rings.

The 34-year-old Kane is expected to garner significant interest around the league from teams hoping he can return to All-Star form.

Longtime Chicago teammate Jonathan Toews is also a free agent, though he could decide to retire at age 35 after missing significant time.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Barbie, Oppenheimer ‘leading the charge’ to big profits for Cineplex: CEO
Next story
AHS launches new Indigenous Central Zone one-line support

Just Posted

Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Aug. 10. (Black Press Media file photo)
Miracle Treat Day arrives in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake is set to play host to the Alberta sailing provincials next month. (Contributed photo)
Alberta sailing provincials to be hosted in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake’s first Lemonade Day will be on Aug. 12 where children will have the opportunity to learn entrepreneurial skills. (Photo from Town of Sylvan Lake Facebook page)
Lemonade Day all set for August 12

Gulls pitcher Josh Tucker struck out 11 batters through seven innings during Game 1 of the west division semi-finals on Monday. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls roll to open WCBL playoffs