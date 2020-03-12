Sophie Gregoire Trudeau attends a rally for her husband Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau in Burnaby, B.C. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The Prime Minister’s Office says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

The Prime Minister’s Office says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for the novel corona virus.

Following medical advice, the prime minister’s wife is remaining in isolation for the time being.

The PMO says in a statement that she is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.

It says the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in good health with no symptoms.

Trudeau announced earlier Thursday that he would be in isolation and working from home after his wife showed mild flu-like symptoms.

He also called off a planned appearance at the Public Health Agency of Canada and a scheduled meeting with his provincial, territorial and Indigenous counterparts in Ottawa.

READ MORE: B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

Gregoire Trudeau thanked people who have reached out to her.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said in a statement.

“Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

She urged people to share the facts and take their health seriously.

Extended coronavirus coverage here

The Canadian Press

