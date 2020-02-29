Canadian money (Black Press Media files)

Southern Alberta man pleads guilty to wilfully promoting hatred on money

Loki Huulgard also pleaded guilty to a firearms violation

A southern Alberta man who was accused of trying to use fake money with anti-Semitic slogans printed on it has pleaded guilty to wilfully promoting hatred.

Loki Hulgaard of Medicine Hat was to go to trial this week.

Hulgaard, formerly known as Brendan Dell, was arrested in August 2018 after a Safeway cashier reported to police that he had tried to spend currency with the anti-Semitic slogans “ZOG” (Zionist Occupied Government) and “Jewish White Genocide.”

He was charged with inciting hatred, but that was changed in January 2019 to promoting hatred, which carries the same penalty — a maximum of two years in jail.

Both offences involve making public statements directing hate towards an identifiable group, but incitement denotes a likelihood of such hate language leading to actual or threatened harm.

He also pleaded guilty to a firearms violation.

Court heard that police searched Hulgaard’s residence on Aug. 1, 2018, and found four firearms – two with their serial numbers removed – three over-capacity magazines, 1,200 rounds of ammunition and hate literature.

Hulgaard faced 13 firearms-related charges, but pleaded guilty to contravening the conditions of his firearm licence, which is not a criminal offence.

It was under his original name, which he changed in 2013, but he didn’t report the change to a firearms officer within 30 days as required by the licence.

Hulgaard said at a hearing that he was stockpiling weapons in preparation for a post-apocalyptic race war and described gun control as a way to “prevent the white population from defending themselves from terrorists.”

His sentencing is set for March 26.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Public health agency weighs stronger COVID-19 protection for front-line workers

Just Posted

Parent Link leaving Sylvan Lake and Eckville

An application has been put in for a Family Resource Network for the area

Community provides input for Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s plan of service

The plan of service is a required document of all libraries in the province

11-year-old Sylvan Lake burn survivor using his story to inspire others

Kaden Howard was recently named the 2020 Champion Child for the Stollery in Edmonton

Sylvan Lake woman injured during ambulance transport

Judy Gallagher, 68, was injured after the stretcher she was strapped to tipped during transportation

New utility adjustment policy approved for Sylvan Lake residents experiencing a leak

Council approved the new Leak Adjustment Policy at its meeting Monday night

Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘Equivalent of a hotel stay:’ Judge backs condo board in banning online rentals

A judge had issued a temporary injunction preventing the practice last fall, but now it’s permanent

Alberta seeks partners for 164 parks to focus spending on ‘high value areas’

Jess Sinclair says the United Conservative government will begin looking for partners to run the parks in May

Manitoba man charged in crash near Oyen, Alta., that killed three people

RCMP say eleven vehicles were involved including three semi-trailer trucks

UPDATED: Racist slurs lead to school hold and secure at Ponoka school

Ermineskin Cree Nation Chief Makinaw responds

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Conservative MP questions whether rail blockades constitute terrorism

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett travelled to B.C. to meet Indigenous leaders

Lawsuit over African mine can be heard in British Columbia: Supreme Court

B.C. courts dismissed Nevsun’s attempts to make Eritrea the forum for any lawsuit proceedings

Most Read