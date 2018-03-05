Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival donates to local charities

AACS, the Christmas Bureau and the Sylvan Lake Food Bank all received donations from the festival

“We are a month late, but we are finally ready,” Graham Parsons, member of the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival Committee, said before the group’s meeting began last week.

The committee met on March 1 to give donations to three local charities. The festival raised enough to give a total of $4,000 to each of the charities.

The Sylvan Lake Food Bank, Advanced Ambulatory Care Services and the Christmas Bureau all received donations from the festival.

The representatives from the three charities were all smiles as they mingled before accepting the donations.

The Yuletide Festival is a major sponsor of the three charities, and provides a large donation each year.

“It was a big success,” Parsons commented, adding the event’s new location at the NexSource Centre went over really well.

The two-day festival was well attended, according to Parsons. In particular, Parsons pointed out the new addition of the Senior’s Tea was a hit.

“The best part of the weekend was probably the new Senior’s Tea,” said Parsons. “It was really well attended and we got some great feedback.”

With the cheques given out, the committee can finally put aside last year’s festival and look towards this year.

Once the donations were made the committee sat down to a meeting on March 1 to begin planning the next festival.

More details about the wintertime festival will be released later in the year once plans are finalized.



