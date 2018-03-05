Members of the Advanced Ambulatory Care Services was presented a cheque for $4,000 from the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival at the group’s most recent meeting on March 1. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival donates to local charities

AACS, the Christmas Bureau and the Sylvan Lake Food Bank all received donations from the festival

“We are a month late, but we are finally ready,” Graham Parsons, member of the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival Committee, said before the group’s meeting began last week.

The committee met on March 1 to give donations to three local charities. The festival raised enough to give a total of $4,000 to each of the charities.

The Sylvan Lake Food Bank, Advanced Ambulatory Care Services and the Christmas Bureau all received donations from the festival.

READ MORE: Spirit of Sylvan reveals community connections

Changes in store for Yuletide Festival

The representatives from the three charities were all smiles as they mingled before accepting the donations.

The Yuletide Festival is a major sponsor of the three charities, and provides a large donation each year.

“It was a big success,” Parsons commented, adding the event’s new location at the NexSource Centre went over really well.

The two-day festival was well attended, according to Parsons. In particular, Parsons pointed out the new addition of the Senior’s Tea was a hit.

“The best part of the weekend was probably the new Senior’s Tea,” said Parsons. “It was really well attended and we got some great feedback.”

With the cheques given out, the committee can finally put aside last year’s festival and look towards this year.

Once the donations were made the committee sat down to a meeting on March 1 to begin planning the next festival.

More details about the wintertime festival will be released later in the year once plans are finalized.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Sylvan Lake Food Bank, represented by Pam Towers, was one of three local charities to receive a donation from the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival. The food bank, along with the two other charities, received $4,000. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Atom AA Lakers Zone 4 Champs

The Sylvan Lake won the Zone 4 championship on March 2.

Red Deer County athlete receives grant towards Olympic dream

Kalena Soehn working towards Paris Olympics

C.P. Blakely students learn compassion and respect

Grade seven students used the presentation “U Rock” to teach peers how to relate positively

Comedian Phil Callaway to charm Sylvan Lake

Callaway’s good clean comedy is part of a fundraiser for Touch Ministries, on March 9

C.P. Blakely students learn compassion and respect

Grade seven students used the presentation “U Rock” to teach peers how to relate positively

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘I feel scared:’ Indigenous youth call for change after high-profile acquittals

“I feel scared. I feel scared for urban Indigenous young people who are affected by too many systems that fail them.”

Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

Sixty-seven teams are signed up for the 1,600-kilometre trek over mountain ranges, frozen rivers and other dangerous terrain.

Trump tweets that steel, aluminum tariffs stay unless there’s a new NAFTA deal

Trump’s announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has upended political alliances on Capitol Hill.

Self-driving ‘sailbot’ returns to Vancouver after being lost at sea

The self-navigating “sailbot” was rescued off the coast of Florida in December

‘Shape of Water’ Oscars wins called a ‘watershed moment’ for Canadian film

“The Shape of Water“’s Oscar wins on Sunday highlighted Canadian talent

UPDATE: Seventh set of remains linked to alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. today to provide an update on their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

Canadian who admitted to plotting terrorist attacks asks for ‘second chance’

Police say he was part of a plot by Islamic State sympathizers to attack New York City

