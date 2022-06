Individuals from around central Alberta relished the facility’s opening day

The inaugural day of the Co-operators Play Zone Spray Park and Playground welcomed dozens of individuals from around central Alberta on June 25.

Located at 6301 Memorial Trail, the park will be open all summer from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s definitely awesome and I’m so glad that they built it. It is well worth a trip in to town,” said Stauffer resident Adrielle Bott.

Construction of the spray park and playground began in June 2021 and was originally slated to be complete in November of last year.

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News