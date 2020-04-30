Spring update from Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee

Committee Chair Susan Samson gives an update on funds raised for AACS

As we start to appreciate the warmer days and walks around our communities, we take this time to be thankful to all our health care workers, essential employees and frontline workers.

There are fewer visits to the Doctor’s office and fewer visits to the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service as COVID-19 keeps us home and safer with social distancing. As of April 23, 2020, AACS saw 4347 patients and in 2019 AACS saw 17,926 patients.

Our fundraising efforts continue with the receipt of:

$22,447.00 from the Provincial AHS Staff 50/50 staff lottery 2019

$2,000.00 Sylvan Lake Yuletide Festival 2019

$267.72 Sylvan Lake Midget Tigers Hockey Team 2019

Monies raised and collected are spent on medical equipment for the AACS. The Space Lab Qube monitoring device valued at $15,000 arrived this February. In 2020 we will be purchasing the following equipment for the AACS:

Stretcher $7,000

Airway suction device $860

Charging Wall bracket $550

Vital signs monitor $4,272

Eye Burr $800

The Annual Golf Tournament will be cancelled for 2019 and we want to thank Meadowlands Golf Course, golfers, businesses and volunteers that participated and sponsored this event for the past 5 years. We look forward to golfing in 2021.

Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign happens in September and we are planning to participate in this major fundraising event and will be looking for volunteers. We will stay in touch.

Take care, stay safe and wash your hands.

Susan Samson

Chair

Urgent Care Committee

Sylvan Lake and Area

