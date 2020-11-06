A gavel sits on a desk in Ottawa, Wednesday February 13, 2019. An Ontario judge was wrong to order a legal fight involving victims of one of the country's most notorious residential schools and the federal government be heard in British Columbia, a higher court has ruled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

St. Anne’s residential school document fight to stay in Ontario, Appeal Court rules

Among residential schools in Canada, St. Anne’s in Fort Albany, Ont., was particularly toxic

An Ontario judge was wrong to order a legal fight involving victims of one of the country’s most notorious residential schools and the federal government be heard in British Columbia, a higher court has ruled.

In its decision this week, the Ontario Court of Appeal said the case pressed by survivors of St. Anne’s should remain in the province.

In coming to its decision, the Appeal Court cited access-to-justice considerations, saying they were particularly pressing given the trauma inflicted on Indigenous peoples in the residential school system.

“Access to justice is best served by providing that an issue raised by an Ontario claimant that is relevant only to members of the Ontario class be dealt with by the Ontario supervising court,” the Appeal Court said.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Paul Perell, who has spent years supervising implementation of the Indian Residential School Settlement as the eastern administrative judge, ruled in June the case should be heard by a supervising judge in B.C. Perell had recused himself over his previous criticism of one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers.

Among residential schools in Canada, St. Anne’s in Fort Albany, Ont., was particularly toxic. Students suffered horrific sexual and physical abuse, including being shocked on an “electric chair” to amuse supervisors and forced to eat their own vomit.

Ontario Provincial Police investigated St. Anne’s between 1992 and 1996, during which they collected a trove of information. Six of seven former employees charged criminally were convicted.

The current case, launched in 2013, turns on a group of 60 plaintiffs’ claim that the federal government failed to turn over those documents — despite court orders to do so — before they applied under the class-action settlement for compensation. They maintain the government is still in breach of those orders and wanted Perell to back them.

The Ontario government, siding with the plaintiffs, argued Perell had overstepped his authority by ordering the B.C. move. The federal government argued the justice was entitled to make the ruling.

Montreal-based lawyer David Schulze, who acted as independent counsel in the appeal, slammed the government’s endless fighting with the claimants as a travesty.

“It should shock most Canadians,” Schulze said on Thursday. “It’s always the most complicated, convoluted interpretation that Canada can come up with that mysteriously always ends up leaving the victims of physical and sexual abuse as children in federal schools without a remedy.”

The Appeal Court sided squarely with the plaintiffs. Among other things, it said, Perell misinterpreted the protocol for sorting out disputes that was part of the residential school class action settlement.

Perell had maintained that sending the case to B.C. would allow a judge experienced in the class action to handle the case. It would be unfair and a waste time having an Ontario judge unfamiliar with the proceedings thrown into the legal fight, he said.

Perell also maintained the move would have little practical impact on the plaintiffs because the hearings would be done remotely given the COVID-19 pandemic. The higher court called that irrelevant.

“It could not have been in the contemplation of the parties that a global pandemic such as COVID-19 would prevent class members from safely attending hearings in person,” it said.

The higher court said it would now be up the chief justice of Ontario’s Superior Court to assign a new judge.

New Democrat MP Charlie Angus called on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett to do the “right thing” for St. Anne’s survivors and negotiate a fair solution.

Bennett did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Indigenousresidential schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Whole Foods criticized for preventing employees from wearing poppies
Next story
Found fit to stand trial: Man charged in Alberta doctor’s death back in court

Just Posted

Snowy weather is expected to blanket much of the Prairies this weekend, although central Alberta will escape the worst of it. (File photo by Black Press Media)
Snow expected in central Alberta on Saturday

Edge of huge storm expected to pummel Saskatchewan likely to leave a little snow here

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said growing COVID-19 case numbers continue to be a concern in the province. (Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
COVID cases increase by about 800 on Thursday

AHS no longer able to keep up with contact tracing: Hinshaw

Eustace the Goat. Photo Submitted
Hunters shoot goat on small farm west of Eckville

The family says they “feel violated and unsafe” on their own property after the incident

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID cases — including three in Red Deer schools — stand at 6,230, an all-time high

Red Deer Public Schools working with Alberta Health Services

Sona, Steven Bedford’s dog, was deemed vicious and an enclosure had to be built oh the property for her to be outside. (Photo Courtesy of Steven Bedford’s Facebook)
Town of Sylvan Lake’s Animal Control Bylaw, communication under fire

“They have responded to my emails but they have not once answered my questions,” Steven Bedford says

A physician died after he was attacked in an examination room at the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on August 10, 2020. A man accused of killing the family doctor is to make his next court appearance Friday after being found fit to stand trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Found fit to stand trial: Man charged in Alberta doctor’s death back in court

‘I don’t want a lawyer. I don’t want legal aid. This is my decision’

file photo
Thorsby/ Breton RCMP respond to double fatality

A collision on Highway 39 at the intersection of Range Road 52 resulted in the death of two males.

Hands preparing Ah-Nah-Ko-Nah-Ow at Pei Pei Chei Ow, an Edmonton-based catering company that offers contemporary Indigenous cuisine. (Pei Pei Chei Ow photo)
Pandemic-forced changes to Indigenous tourism businesses net positive outlooks

‘We survived colonization. We survived residential school. We’re going to survive COVID for sure’

Alberta Auditor General Doug Wylie speaks in Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. nbsp;Alberta’s auditor general has flagged $1.6 billion worth of accounting blunders along with other oversight problems by Premier Jason Kenney’s government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta auditor flags $1.6B in government accounting blunders, oversight problems

Auditor general Doug Wylie says the errors have been or are being corrected by the United Conservative government

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods criticized for preventing employees from wearing poppies

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - A Trump supporter stands outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, where votes in the general election are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
U.S. ELECTION 2020: Biden ahead in Georgia, Pennsylvania

It’s the third full day after the election and anxiety about the outcome is building - in America and afar

Starbucks holiday cups for the 2020 season. (Starbucks)
Starbucks releases ‘Carry the Merry’ holiday cups for 2020

New holiday cups, drinks will be available Nov. 6

Pigs are seen in this file photo from April, 2009. An infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta says it’s shocking to hear about Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant, but she expects it’s likely a one-off situation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Infectious disease expert says human case of rare swine flu in Alberta likely a one-off

Bad timing for influenza case to happen during pandemic, but unlikely to be a big deal if it’s only one case

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

Most Read