Staff Sgt. Chris Smiley and Sgt. Erin St-Cyr. (Photo courtesy the Town of Ponoka)

Staff Sgt. Chris Smiley and Sgt. Erin St-Cyr. (Photo courtesy the Town of Ponoka)

Staff Sgt. Chris Smiley on murder of Chantelle Firingstoney: ‘Nobody carried a sign for her in our town’

Ponoka RCMP give run down on 2020 to town council

2020 was an “unprecedented, challenging year” for policing due to global issues that also affected Ponoka, such as COVID-19, anti-racism movements and an ineffective Canadian justice system, detachment commander Staff Sgt. Chris Smiley told Ponoka town council earlier this month.

Smiley and Sgt. Erin St-Cyr gave presentations on year-end stats and the detachment’s annual performance plan to council over Zoom during council’s regular meeting on Feb. 9.

“In my whole career there’s certainly never been a more polarizing time,” said Smiley.

During his presentation, Smiley addressed the murder of a young mother in Ponoka last year.

“If people forget everything (else) tonight, I want you to remember the name Chantelle Firingstoney,” he said.

Firingstoney was 26 years old and a mother of five. She was killed on Nov. 5, 2020, in Ponoka, allegedly by an intimate partner who was out on bail after having been charged with a separate murder that year.

READ MORE: Applegarth was out on bail when Ponoka woman killed

“We can make all the arrests we do … there is a serious missing link here folks, and the prosecutor’s office is one of them, the laws that the criminals are in and back out and re-offend immediately — that is a serious problem,” Smiley told council.

“We’ve got a lot of laws that protect people’s rights … the justice system is concerned with people’s rights, with people who have been arrested and charged, and somewhere along the way, we’ve lost the rights of victims and we’ve lost the rights of citizens to feel safe in their communities.”

Smiley also took aim at those who locally protested after the police-involved deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in the U.S.

“It does merit notice though, when Chantelle was murdered, there were no protests,” he said.

“Nobody carried a sign for her in our town. And after a year of a lot of protests, and a lot of attacks on our office, on the institution of policing and on me personally, that didn’t go unnoticed.”

Last year was one of reckoning racial inequality and police brutality for many – leading to a vocal chorus of Canadians calling for defunding of the police.

Over the summer, a central Alberta group took to the streets in Ponoka to protest racism and call for police reform.

READ MORE: Black and Indigenous Alliance Alberta criticizes Ponoka RCMP

Smiley says he feels there is a real disconnect between what a lot of citizens think is a problem compared to what is actually a problem.

According to Smiley, a main issue is recidivism (the tendency of a convicted criminal to re-offend).

“In this country there is very little deterrent, and during COVID – so it could be safer for prisoners – a lot of them were released automatically throughout the year,” he said, adding that courts being shutdown due to the pandemic caused a backlog in the prosecutor’s offices. Smiley claimed this caused some charges to be withdrawn, as well as stays on proceedings.

“I’m not sure what else we can do, as far as making these arrests, liaising with partner agencies such as probation and there’s mandatory counselling for people … we’re focusing on the police work part of the problem,” said Smiley.

“We’ve heard your frustration,” said Mayor Rick Bonnett, adding he and other councillors have brought policing concerns to the Solicitor General’s office and there have been discussions about policing at AUMA.

“The justice system and the judges have to do a better job of holding these people to task and making sure they’re off the streets so we do not have to continue to see and hear you guys going through all that paper work,” said Bonnett.

“We will continue to help push that.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ponoka RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Just Posted

Janice Fogarty is a communication specialist who has launched a podcast to help small businesses integrate digital marketing and networking. (Photo by 6Hearts Creative Studio)
Sylvan Lake entrapreneaur shifts business with new online model

Janice Fogarty launched a podcast to help small businesses integrate digital marketing, networking

The approved concept design for the new Centennial Park playground by Canadian Recreation Solutions. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake Town Council approves tender and concept for new Centennial Park playground

Town Council first looked at potential concepts for the playground last spring but was not wowed

House sales drop in northwestern B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward)
Central Alberta’s housing market hot in 2021

January sales the best in at least five years

Contributed photo
Town of Sylvan Lake looking for feedback on animal control bylaw

The survey is open for responses until Feb. 28.

The Wav is a web-based radio station in Sylvan Lake, that launched on Feb. 15. (Photo Submitted)
New web radio station promises to be by, for and about Sylvan Lake

The Wav, a new web-based radio station, launched Feb. 15 for Sylvan Lake listeners

D’Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President of Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank, is pictured in a handout photo. McDonald advises people who’ve been asked to repay CERB to take their time and explore their options moving forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Scotiabank, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say

Experts hope there will be leniency on a case-by-case basis

Staff Sgt. Chris Smiley and Sgt. Erin St-Cyr. (Photo courtesy the Town of Ponoka)
Staff Sgt. Chris Smiley on murder of Chantelle Firingstoney: ‘Nobody carried a sign for her in our town’

Ponoka RCMP give run down on 2020 to town council

Most recent photo of Ryan Mcleod. Supplied Sept. 30, 2020/ Leduc RCMP
UPDATE —Leduc Man still missing, RCMP concerned for his well being

31-year-old Ryan Mcleod has been missing since Sept. 10, 2020.

FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip arrives for a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles from himself to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Windsor Castle, England. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)
Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 12 additional deaths Wednesday due to COVID-19. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Nine new COVID-19 deaths in Alberta

263 new cases identified in the past 24 hours

Alberta’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. Two people who were given $1,200 tickets when they took part in protests at the Alberta legislature in May will not have to pay the fines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Independent nation of Alberta sounds good to one in four

25% of Albertans support separating from Canada and 18% support joining the U.S.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

Facebook/ Camrose Police Service
Camrose RCMP and Wetaskiwin RCMP make arrests and seizures in joint drug investigation

Four arrests, seizure of drugs, guns and $40,000 of cash were made in during the investigation.

Most Read