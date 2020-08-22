File photo

STARS dispatched to Sylvan Lake for toddler suffering burns

The female patient was transported to Edmonton in critical, non-life threatening condition, Aug. 21

STARS was called to a scene in Sylvan Lake Friday evening for a female toddler.

Local EMS were on the scene where a female toddler had suffered traumatic injuries as result of “some sort of household explosion/fire” and requested STARS’ help on Aug. 21, stated Mark Oddan, spokesperson for STARS.

STAR-3 air ambulance was dispatched at 6:25 p.m. and Sylvan Lake Fire secured a landing zone in a nearby sports field, where the helicopter landed at 7:01 p.m.

“We transported the patient to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton in critical, non life-threatening condition,” Oddan continued in the email.

The air ambulance arrived at the UAH helipad at 7:55 p.m.

