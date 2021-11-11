Start of local winter activities

The challenges faced given the changing COVID-19 regulations do not deter the town and local groups to ensure residents enjoy fun winter activities in a safe manner.

While events this winter may not be as tightly scheduled as compared to previous years, there will be plenty to look forward to.

The Town will be hosting its annual Santa Claus Parade and Light up the Lake downtown on Nov. 27 at 5 p.m., with the new addition of a Candy Cane Tree. Further details regarding the parade are still being ironed out, shared the town’s communication officer Jared Waldo.

“It will be accompanied by sweets and hot drinks, followed by a display of fireworks and lighting of the Winter Village as part of the town’s Light up the Lake event,” said Waldo.

Preparations for the Yuletide Festival are also underway. Historically included, attendees, enjoy a raffle table and a silent auction display, made up of donations from generous Sylvan Lake and area businesses.

Yuletide Festival chair Graham Parsons said, “We are continuing with the silent auction, however, replacing the raffle table with a progressive 50/50 draw. Both events will be conducted online from Nov. 22 through to Dec. 5.”

Sales will be held online and the auction items can be viewed on Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival Facebook page or live at the former BonaVista Art Gallery building on Centennial (50th) Street.

Proceeds from these sales along with sponsorship donations go towards local charities such as the Sylvan Lake Food Bank, Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau, Community Partners, and the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Center.

Parsons said, “Excitingly the festival portion of the event will be moving to the Winter Village on Nov. 28. Given the unusual COVID-19 circumstances this year, the organizing members felt it would be best to merge several Yuletide Festival events with Winter Village, doubling the fun.

The afternoon will feature live stage performances by local artists, a bonfire, hot chocolate, treats, wiener roasts, and prizes in the best Yuletide setting ever.”

Further events details can be found on the Town of Sylvan Lake and Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival Facebook pages.